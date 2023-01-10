The tallest man in Ghana Sulemana Abdul Samed has revealed that his health condition has plugged him into serious financial constraints

In an interview with Kofi TV, the 29-year-old said he now depends on family and loved ones to give him money for food.

Netizens who reacted to the video have expressed a desire to help Samed after hearing his story

Ghana’s tallest man Sulemana Abdul Samed has opened up on how his ailing health has negatively affected his living condition hence making life very difficult for him.

Speaking in an interview with Kofi TV on YouTube, the 29-year-old who suffers from gigantism said despite the fame associated with his height, he now depends on the benevolence of family and loved ones in order to eat.

Ghana's tallest man Samed said appeals to people for help improve his living condition Photo credit@bbc.com

Samed who previously had a job as a mobile money vendor said his business collapsed after he started using money that would have otherwise gone into his job for his treatment.

“I used all my money to pay my hospital bills. The cost of my treatment is huge and by the time I realized my business had collapsed" he said with a sad look on his face.

The host of Kofi TV, Kofi Adoma Nwawanii who seemed touched as he interviewed Samed appealed to the general public to come to the young man's aid.

He asked Samed to put out his mobile money number and urged people who want to support him to do so on 0591185679.

Netizens who reacted to the interview admonished Samed not to give up hope whereas others also expressed readiness to help him financially.

Owuraku Agyekum

This tells us all that no matter how you are be thankful to God cos being tall comes with it’s own complications. You ought to be thankful to God if you’re short cos you get the chance to skip all these health issues related to height.

Rabi Bello

He really is tall, the first time i saw him was in Tamale Teaching Hospital and I really appreciated the creation of Allah

Mabel Dowuona

Kofi he needs a special house with the door higher enough so that he doesn’t have to bend

Sani Mohammed Abubakar Ladisco

So proud of him but his health condition is the problem, let's all help our brother

Papa Yaw

He is not the world’s tallest man though. I feel he has a condition that affects secretion of growth hormones (maybe). Cos he said he wasn’t like that previously. I wish he gets his surgery outside Ghana so he can get the best care possible

Collins Boakye

This man needs to stay in his special built apartment

