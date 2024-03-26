Global site navigation

Ghanaian Student Turned Away After Attempt To Get Photograph With His Lecturer: "Think Of The Quiz"
by  Philip Boateng Kessie
  • A video of an interaction between a lecturer and his student in class has got people talking
  • The student wanted to take a photograph with the lecturer, but his request was declined
  • Many people who reacted to the video remarked that the lecturer was beautiful and commended her for declining the request

A Ghanaian man has sparked funny reactions online after a video of his short conversation with his lecturer went viral

In the video, which YEN.com.gh sighted on TikTok, the young man @ruanraphaels, who was seated in a lecture room, suddenly got up to converse with his pretty lecturer.

Photo of a lecturer
Student tries to take a photo with lecturer Photo credit:@ruanraphaels/TikTok
Source: TikTok

Initially, he complimented the lecturer on her looks, after which he proceeded to request that they take a photograph.

The lecturer, who was taken aback by the confidence of the young man, playfully asked him to resume his seat, after which she urged him to concentrate on an upcoming quiz.

At the time of writing the report, the video had raked in over 9000 likes and 66 comments.

Watch the video

Ghanaians react to the video

Social media users who thronged the comment section of the video remarked that the teacher was beautiful whereas others also praised her for the act.

Nhyiraba Abi commented:

she looks familiar...like a teacher who taught me at the shs level ...madam Josephine

STEPHEN THE CSF MEMBER reacted:

she is beautiful and very nice

AJ reacted:

he'll think of the quiz later

Sooc added:

Small world my teacher from Shs

Mekus indicated:

Na friendly teacher be this.

Akua Swastic reacted:

She's very calm and beautiful

GINA rep;died:

Buh this lecture is feeling oo our econs lecture she always make class enjoyable

user4584158718545 stated:

By this time the guy hasn't learn anything mpo

1real walker stated:

You d3 don’t think of the quiz

Lecturer dances in classroom

Earlier, YEN.com.gh reported that a TikTok video in a classroom showed a female lecturer dancing to entertain her students.

The good-looking lecturer moved around the hall to interact with students when she broke into a nice dance.

The lecturer started dancing gently in the video and gradually increased her pace.

Once in front of the class, her dancing speed increased as she switched to fast leg moves.

