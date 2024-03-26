Ghanaian Student Turned Away After Attempt To Get Photograph With His Lecturer: "Think Of The Quiz"
- A video of an interaction between a lecturer and his student in class has got people talking
- The student wanted to take a photograph with the lecturer, but his request was declined
- Many people who reacted to the video remarked that the lecturer was beautiful and commended her for declining the request
A Ghanaian man has sparked funny reactions online after a video of his short conversation with his lecturer went viral
In the video, which YEN.com.gh sighted on TikTok, the young man @ruanraphaels, who was seated in a lecture room, suddenly got up to converse with his pretty lecturer.
Initially, he complimented the lecturer on her looks, after which he proceeded to request that they take a photograph.
The lecturer, who was taken aback by the confidence of the young man, playfully asked him to resume his seat, after which she urged him to concentrate on an upcoming quiz.
Ghanaian teacher buys new uniform for student who wore torn shorts to class: "Top level of humanity"
PAY ATTENTION: All celebrity news in one place! Follow YEN's Facebook Broadcast channel and read on the go.
At the time of writing the report, the video had raked in over 9000 likes and 66 comments.
Watch the video
Ghanaians react to the video
Social media users who thronged the comment section of the video remarked that the teacher was beautiful whereas others also praised her for the act.
she looks familiar...like a teacher who taught me at the shs level ...madam Josephine
STEPHEN THE CSF MEMBER reacted:
she is beautiful and very nice
AJ reacted:
he'll think of the quiz later
Sooc added:
Small world my teacher from Shs
Mekus indicated:
Na friendly teacher be this.
Akua Swastic reacted:
She's very calm and beautiful
GINA rep;died:
Buh this lecture is feeling oo our econs lecture she always make class enjoyable
user4584158718545 stated:
By this time the guy hasn't learn anything mpo
1real walker stated:
You d3 don’t think of the quiz
Lecturer dances in classroom
Earlier, YEN.com.gh reported that a TikTok video in a classroom showed a female lecturer dancing to entertain her students.
The good-looking lecturer moved around the hall to interact with students when she broke into a nice dance.
The lecturer started dancing gently in the video and gradually increased her pace.
Once in front of the class, her dancing speed increased as she switched to fast leg moves.
PAY ATTENTION: Stay informed and follow us on Google News!
Source: YEN.com.gh