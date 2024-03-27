A driven young man named Dre Blanco Jr has shown off his pre-birthday Mercedes-Benz gift to himself

In a heartfelt Facebook post, he disclosed that he had always wanted to own the luxurious whip one day

He posted beautiful photos of the posh vehicle as he shared his joy with netizens, who congratulated him

The successful young man disclosed that he had always harboured a deep admiration for posh automobiles. He decided it was time to bring his dream into reality as his birthday approached.

Man acquires Mercedes-Benz as pre-birthday gift. Photo credit: Morsa Images/Dre Blanco Jr (Facebook).

Source: Getty Images

A sense of pride and satisfaction when he took to social media to make the luxurious gift public.

Blanco highlights proud moment

His sense of pride stood tall in the part where he indicated that he had acquired the luxurious automobile himself. Posting photos with a message infused with passion and enthusiasm, he wrote:

“Just a Pre-Birthday gift to myself. I always wanted a Mercedes Benz & I got it ALL BY MYSELF. Everybody SWYD & welcome the newest baby to the family & his name is “CUJO,” Blanco said.

The Houston, Texas, resident's decision to reward himself with a Mercedes-Benz was more than just a pre-birthday indulgence; it celebrated his remarkable accomplishments.

Man in US buys Mercedes-Benz as pre-birthday gift. Photo credit: Dre Blanco Jr.

Source: Facebook

Besides Blanco, a woman recently received a car gift from her husband during the 2024 Valentine's Day celebration. A previous report also accentuated how a driven young Black man known as Adonis Williams on Twitter acquired a brand new BMW X6 to celebrate his hard work and success.

Netizens celebrate Blanco

The car gift by Blanco to himself triggered joy and excitement among online users. YEN.com.gh compiled some of the comments.

Victoria Adams wrote:

Congratulations.

Takashi Laye commented:

Congratulations, love.

Latonya Robinson posted:

Congratulations.

Jivino Santana wrote:

Congratulations, I love you.

Omarion Brown said:

Congratulations, BD!

Tonya Terry said:

Congratulations! Make sure you tag me in the b'day gift! I can only imagine!

Lady buys brand new BMW car for her best friend

YEN.com.gh previously reported that a lady warned hearts as she surprised her best friend with a brand new BMW car paid in full.

Sharing a video of the car surprise moment on TikTok, @its_vina89 noted that she and the lady had been best friends for 16 years.

She added that in those 16 years, her best friend never asked her for anything and stood with her during tough times. @its_vina89 explained that she decided to reward her friend with the car after she delivered a baby and was figuring out how to make it to her doctor's appointment as she had no car.

