A video of a Ghanaian lady flaunting her curvy body and bragging about having huge hips has surfaced online

The curvy lady danced happily in the video which was shared on TikTok and has since gone viral

Netizens who thronged the comment section expressed mixed reactions as some slammed her over the display while others praised her curves

A Ghanaian lady has gained attention online after displaying her heavy natural assets in a video on social media.

In the video which has since gone viral, she bragged about having huge hips that cannot be compared to any celebrity's.

Curvy Ghanaian lady dances in video Source: @youngesthipsgoddess

Source: TikTok

Wearing a jumpsuit, the curvy pretty lady danced happily as she whined her waist and swung her body rhythmically to a song which in the background.

Her video has since gone viral with over 1,000 views on TikTok.

Watch the video below:

Netizens divided over video

Netizens who saw the video expressed mixed reactions at the comment section. While some were impressed with 's assets, she received heavy backlash from others for bragging about her heavy hips.

@adwoaasantewaakrobia wrote:

"The brain matters, not the body my dear."

@afiachilly wrote:

"See her ooo."

@sandbar93 wrote:

"Wei nyinaa 3kas3n."

@Unknown wrote:

"Damnn."

@Miss cutie wrote:

"Hajia Bintu."

@Apiyu_Jos_Ste wrote:

"Eiisssh."

@Kwaszer wrote:

"Hips? SMH Pastors have a lot of work to do."

@Nana yaw Bo3geti wrote:

"Achievement clap for yourself."

Hajia Bintu flaunts curves in tight mini-dress, flaunts flowers from alleged lover in photos

Earlier, YEN.com.gh reported on a story about Ghanaian socialite Hajia Bintu.

The curvaceous Ghanaian model got the internet buzzing when she dropped pictures of her slaying in a tight brown mini-dress.

She completed her outfit with brown sandal heels that had matching feathers on their vamp.

Her frontal lace wig was styled into a bun with the ends left to hang on her shoulders.

She was spotted holding a flower bouquet as she arched her back and showed off her curves.

Her followers advised her to opt for a more natural look as they complained that the makeup was too much.

Source: YEN.com.gh