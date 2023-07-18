Curvaceous Ghanaian model Hajia Bintu got the internet buzzing when she dropped pictures of her slaying in a tight brown mini-dress

She was spotted holding a flower bouquet as she arched her back and showed off her curves

Her followers advised her to opt for a more natural look as they complained that the makeup was too much

Famous Ghanaian internet sensation, Hajia Bintu, turned heads on social media when she posted pictures of herself flaunting her fine curves while holding roses.

Hajia Bintu in a brown dress while holding a flower bouquet. Image Credit: @bintu_hajia

Details of Hajia Bintu's look

Curvaceous model, Hajia Bintu, slayed in a mini brown fitted dress that flaunted her fine legs.

Her frontal lace wig was styled into a bun with the ends left to hang on her shoulders.

She completed her outfit with brown sandal heels that had matching feathers on their vamp.

Hajia Bintu held a flower bouquet made of roses as she stood at the bar and smized in the pictures.

Captioning the post, she said she knows that not everyone likes her. Adding that not everyone matters. She wrote:

Not everyone likes me, but not everyone matters.

Below are gorgeous pictures of Hajia Bintu slaying in a tight dress and holding roses.

Ghanaians react to pictures of Hajia Bintu showing off her curves

The majority of her Instagram followers were not happy about her wearing heavy makeup in the pictures.

They advised her to rock a much more natural look since that brings out her beauty.

Other curious fans wanted to know whether it was her alleged lover who gifted her the flowers.

samson.okorie.790 advised:

Your make up is always too much, look like a masquerade. Try reducing your make up, girl we don't care about your face we only care about the figure

slim_goody147 remarked:

Show your natural beauty tho. Don't get caught up in all the glitz and glamour.

simon.harley.71 said:

Silicon, plastic, not ok

nyamegio commented:

The makeup is too much

isaacasante91 remarked:

I was meaning to ask did ur boyfriend give you the flowers?

_bani.xx stated:

If you no dey hold 1million USD you no fit come near

whoizmario_officialz asked:

Omo who dey knack this girl?

Hajia Bintu flaunts curves in crochet swimsuit

In another story, YEN.com.gh reported that Hajia Bintu showed off her voluptuous figure in a crochet swimsuit.

She walked into a room when her friend recorded her unawares as she beamed with smiles in the video.

