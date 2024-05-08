A photo of a Ghanaian celebrating after obtaining Dutch citizenship has popped up on social media

In an X (formerly Twitter) post, the man beamed with smiles as he shared the great news with the world

Netizens who thronged the comment section expressed mixed reactions as some were delighted over the news while others were not

A Ghanaian man, identified as @Kofigabs on X(formerly Twitter), has taken to the platform to share his excitement about acquiring Dutch citizenship.

In the tweet, he said:

Ghanaian man beams with smiles as he obtains Dutch citizenship Photo credit: @Kofigabs

Source: Twitter

"It's official, I am a Dutch."

The celebratory tweet accompanied a lovely photo of the man holding his Dutch naturalisation document.

The Ghanaian man wore a lovely suit and could not contain his joy as he proudly beamed with a smile.

See post below:

Ghanaians travel to seek greener pastures abroad

Ghana has recently experienced an influx of its citizens moving abroad. Kofigabs is among the many Ghanaian nationals who have relocated abroad to seek greener pastures.

For such people, their biggest dream is to obtain citizenship of their country of residence so that they can secure stability and build a better future for themselves and their families

Netizens react to post

His post has triggered a flurry of reactions from netizens who thronged the comment section. Many praised his determination and perseverance in achieving the milestone.

Others also questioned if he would ever have a change of mind.

@Eric Boateng wrote:

"Congratulations that’s every Ghanaian in Europe dream."

@Jodel StoriesGH wrote:

"I’m also Kwaku does it mean I can be a Dutch too?"

@maxtyme_1 wrote:

"Congratulations big man."

@Wee3ny3 wrote:

"Show us the way."

@tomus footwear wrote:

"Okay."

Nigerian man celebrates with wife after obtaining Ghanaian citizenship

In an earlier publication, YEN.com.gh reported that a Nigerian man recently marked a momentous occasion as he obtained Ghanaian citizenship after applying for it.

The man looked happy when he was called forward and handed his proof of Ghanaian citizenship by the Interior Minister, Ambrose Dery.

In a video on X, formally Twitter, the Nigerian man, now also Ghanaian, was seen waving the Ghana flag and jubilating with his wife.

Source: YEN.com.gh