A Nigerian man, in a video trending on social media, could not hide his joy when he obtained Ghanaian citizenship

The joyful man celebrated with his wife after his citizenship was granted, showcasing a unique instance of cross-cultural unity

Several netizens who saw the video congratulated him while others indicated that he has a plan and needed the Ghanaian citizenship

A Nigerian man recently marked a momentous occasion as he obtained Ghanaian citizenship after applying for it.

The man looked happy when he was called forward and handed his proof of Ghanaian citizenship by the Interior Minister, Ambrose Dery.

In a video on X, formally Twitter, the Nigerian man, now also Ghanaian, was seen waving the Ghana flag and jubilating with his wife.

It is common to hear of individuals of African descent in the diaspora returning to connect with their roots and celebrating their newfound Ghanaian citizenship.

However, this instance showcased a fellow African, specifically a Nigerian, expressing profound joy at this significant milestone in his life.

@Views09 said:

Meanwhile most Ghanaians want another country’s citizenship..one man’s poison is another man’s meat

@PolySarkcess wrote:

Ghana will always be the dream of every Nigerian

@jazzboyxr said:

My too will one day celebrate me as I receive my British citizenship

@FredrickMiezah wrote:

This is a stepping stone if y’all don’t know…if I happened to be in his shoes I would be happy too….Nigerians are banned from plenty stuffs including US visa lotteries…he can now use this Ghanaian citizenship for many things….he’s got plenty benefits now….

@aFb0rda_ said:

Now he's gonna apply for a Ghanaian passport, which comes with less stigma, compared to Nigeria's. In a grand scheme, when he gets to Virginia & applies for a US Citizenship after 5 years. Why? Becos the Ghanaian nationality has less stigma compared to Nigeria. Well played bro!

Rita Marley Has Lived In Ghana For Over 20 Years And Is Now A Citizen

Meanwhile, Rita Marley, widow of reggae legend Bob Marley, has resided in Ghana for over two decades, obtaining Ghanaian citizenship in 2013 and adopting the name Nana Afua Adobea.

As the developmental queen of Konkonuru in Aburi, Eastern Region, she owns a house and is deeply involved in philanthropy through the Rita Marley Foundation.

The foundation, active in Ghana, focuses on providing meals, scholarships, and infrastructure improvements for schools, reflecting Rita Marley's commitment to community development.

