A Ghanaian designer known as The Fashion GodD, has gone viral on social media after he stepped out wearing an outfit made out of Ghana Must Go bags.

Ghanaian man causes stir with Ghana Must Go outfit

Videos of a Ghanaian man stepping out and walking around the Accra Mall in his Ghana Must Go outfit caused a stir on social media.

The man styled his look by wearing a pair of bell-bottom trousers and a top with pleated sleeves. He carried a Ghana Must Go bag to style his entire outfit and completed his look by wearing platform shoes.

Videos on his TikTok page, @thefashiongodd, showed people stopping him to take selfies with him and others staring at him.

Below is a video of The Fashion GodD showing off his outfit at the Accra Mall.

Reactions, as The Fashion GodD made a complete outfit from 'Ghana Must Go' bags

Below are reactions as The Fashion GodD made a complete outfit from 'Ghana Must Go' bags and stepped out in style:

Summer said:

Imagine you having a bad day n your boyfriend come to you wearing this

Nharnah Erhkwuah said:

Real definition of Ghana must go

Qid blaQ said:

Bro u taking Ghana to another level

BECKYLISSA#1 said:

True meaning of wherever I go Ghana must go Efie wura suame to the whole wiase

Brownnie said:

No wonder does why Ghana must go bag is expensive now

Below is a video of Ghanaian designer The Fashion GodD being stopped by fans who requested selfies.

