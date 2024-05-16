A video of a Ghanaian lady sharing her transformation after an encounter with televangelist Pastor Elvis Agyemang has popped up online

The lady shared videos of her lifestyle at the club versus how she had repented and now wears decent clothes

Netizens who saw the post were thrilled by the transformation and expressed profound gratitude to the Alpha Hour team

A Ghanaian lady has caused a stir online after sharing a video of her lifestyle before and after encountering the online prayer group Alpha Hour.

The young lady in the post indicated that she had lived a lifestyle unpleasant to God before her encounter with the Alpha Hour team.

Before and after photos of Ghanaian baddie who transformed after encounter with Alpha Hour Source: Pastor Elvis Agyemang

A portion of the video shared on social media depicted her partying and having fun at the club.

However, her life changed tremendously after encountering the televangelist, Pastor Elvis Agyemang and his Alpha Hour team.

Another portion of the video depicted her current lifestyle. She has repented and is an ardent member of the church, where she serves as an usher.

See post below:

Pastor Elvis Agyemang delights after seeing video

The founder of Alpha Hour was delighted to see the video. He took to his X (formerly Twitter) page to thank God.

Netizens react to video

Netizens who saw the video were equally delighted. They took to the comment section to express their views.

@TERSOgh wrote:

"I will marry her."

@FLEXY024 wrote:

"God of Alpha Hour has done it again ooo."

@MrDwein wrote:

"God did it."

Eric Boateng wrote:

"God did ."

@3s3woa wrote:

"Wow. Glory be to God and Thank you Pastor for your positive impact. You are an officer in the Lord raising army for God's kingdom."

