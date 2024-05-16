Global site navigation

Ghanaian Baddie Turns Into Osofo Maame After Encounter With Alpha Hour, Video Trends: "I Thank God"
People

Ghanaian Baddie Turns Into Osofo Maame After Encounter With Alpha Hour, Video Trends: "I Thank God"

by  Jessie Ola-Morris
  • A video of a Ghanaian lady sharing her transformation after an encounter with televangelist Pastor Elvis Agyemang has popped up online
  • The lady shared videos of her lifestyle at the club versus how she had repented and now wears decent clothes
  • Netizens who saw the post were thrilled by the transformation and expressed profound gratitude to the Alpha Hour team

PAY ATTENTION: Follow YEN's WhatsApp channel for a daily dose of breaking news on the go!

A Ghanaian lady has caused a stir online after sharing a video of her lifestyle before and after encountering the online prayer group Alpha Hour.

The young lady in the post indicated that she had lived a lifestyle unpleasant to God before her encounter with the Alpha Hour team.

Ghanaian baddie turnsinto Osofo Maame after encounter with Alpha Hour
Before and after photos of Ghanaian baddie who transformed after encounter with Alpha Hour Source: Pastor Elvis Agyemang
Source: Twitter

A portion of the video shared on social media depicted her partying and having fun at the club.

However, her life changed tremendously after encountering the televangelist, Pastor Elvis Agyemang and his Alpha Hour team.

Read also

Celestine Donkor apologises for insensitive Ewe joke: "I'm still a proud Ewe"

PAY ATTENTION: Follow us on Instagram - get the most important news directly in your favourite app!

Another portion of the video depicted her current lifestyle. She has repented and is an ardent member of the church, where she serves as an usher.

See post below:

Pastor Elvis Agyemang delights after seeing video

The founder of Alpha Hour was delighted to see the video. He took to his X (formerly Twitter) page to thank God.

Netizens react to video

Netizens who saw the video were equally delighted. They took to the comment section to express their views.

@TERSOgh wrote:

"I will marry her."

@FLEXY024 wrote:

"God of Alpha Hour has done it again ooo."

@MrDwein wrote:

"God did it."

Eric Boateng wrote:

"God did ."

@3s3woa wrote:

"Wow. Glory be to God and Thank you Pastor for your positive impact. You are an officer in the Lord raising army for God's kingdom."

Read also

Guinness World Records: Six paintings that made one-year-old Ghanaian a world record holder surface in video

Elvis Agyemang: Alpha Hour pastor shares powerful testimony of church member

Earlier, YEN.com.gh reported that famous Ghanaian preacher, Pastor Elvis Agyemang, has released a screenshot of a church member's glorious testimony about the parent's claim of answered prayer.

The parent recalled how God provided for the family despite financial constraints in the message.

The distressed parent decided to skip church and work partially to raise money for the child's education.

Proofreading by Berlinda Entsie, journalist and copy editor at YEN.com.gh

New feature: Сheck out news that is picked for YOU ➡️ click on “Recommended for you” and enjoy!

Source: YEN.com.gh

Hot:
Online view pixel