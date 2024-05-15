Guinness World Records: Six Paintings That Made 1-Year-Old Ghanaian A World Record Holder Surface
- The video showcasing the beautiful artwork that shot Ace Liam to fame has gone viral on social media
- Ace Liam exhibited his artwork in January and potential buyers came to buy all the paintings
- Many people who thronged the comment section of the video showered praises on Ace Liam for the masterpiece
Ghanaian prodigy Ace-Liam Nana Sam Ankrah has grabbed headlines for all the right reasons after it was confirmed that he had been recognized as the youngest male artist in the world.
A video has resurfaced on TikTok showcasing the six beautiful paintings that earned the one-year Ghanaian boy the enviable world record.
The video, which YEN.com.gh sighted on the TikTok page of his mother @kuukuatheartist showed the moment the prodigy was seen admiring the artwork.
This happened after he outdoored the six paintings during an exhibition where some buyers made the purchase.
Ace-Liam, who was neatly dressed, walked confidently from one painting to another and even posed for pictures with them.
The post captioned "all paintings sold " had raked in over 52,000 likes and 300 comments.
Watch the video
Ghanaians react to the video
Social media users who reacted to the post congratulated him for identifying his talent and working at it at a young age.
Wow Ghana is truly blessed
Owusu Ronald366 reacted:
I like this child more than myself more wisdom is coming
PAT86 added:
God I want to haf such a genius kid like him when am to haf a baby. wishing him more greatness
Gottlieb_gh added:
Amazing child . God bless you more Ace Liam
Caleb Quaye added:
God bless you parents
Kennedybabaa stated:
Eii Ghana we have these talents there hmmm God bless my motherland
