The video showcasing the beautiful artwork that shot Ace Liam to fame has gone viral on social media

Ace Liam exhibited his artwork in January and potential buyers came to buy all the paintings

Many people who thronged the comment section of the video showered praises on Ace Liam for the masterpiece

Ghanaian prodigy Ace-Liam Nana Sam Ankrah has grabbed headlines for all the right reasons after it was confirmed that he had been recognized as the youngest male artist in the world.

A video has resurfaced on TikTok showcasing the six beautiful paintings that earned the one-year Ghanaian boy the enviable world record.

Six Paintings of Ace Liam Photo credit: @ace_liam_paints/Instagram

Source: Instagram

The video, which YEN.com.gh sighted on the TikTok page of his mother @kuukuatheartist showed the moment the prodigy was seen admiring the artwork.

This happened after he outdoored the six paintings during an exhibition where some buyers made the purchase.

Ace-Liam, who was neatly dressed, walked confidently from one painting to another and even posed for pictures with them.

The post captioned "all paintings sold " had raked in over 52,000 likes and 300 comments.

Watch the video

Ghanaians react to the video

Social media users who reacted to the post congratulated him for identifying his talent and working at it at a young age.

Benytta commented:

Wow Ghana is truly blessed

Owusu Ronald366 reacted:

I like this child more than myself more wisdom is coming

PAT86 added:

God I want to haf such a genius kid like him when am to haf a baby. wishing him more greatness

Gottlieb_gh added:

Amazing child . God bless you more Ace Liam

Caleb Quaye added:

God bless you parents

Kennedybabaa stated:

Eii Ghana we have these talents there hmmm God bless my motherland

Chef Smith reacts to GWR attempt

Earlier, YEN.com.gh reported that Ghanaian chef Ebenezer Smith believes he would be declared as the individual with the longest cooking time after having cooked for 820 hours.

He told Code Micky after the latter asked if he was optimistic about breaking Alan Fisher's current cook-a-thon record.

Chef Smith responded in the affirmative, adding that his team ensured that all the rules surrounding the cook-a-thon were strictly adhered to

New feature: Сheck out news that is picked for YOU ➡️ click on “Recommended for you” and enjoy!

Source: YEN.com.gh