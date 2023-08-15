Grace Mountain Ministries founder, Pastor Elvis Agyemang, has shared a screenshot of a church member's testimony about financing a child's education

The parent reached out to the man of God following an answered prayer addressing a financial difficulty

The inspiring account, posted to Twitter by the preacher, received reactions, with many praising God

Famous Ghanaian preacher, Pastor Elvis Agyemang, has released a screenshot of a church member's glorious testimony about the parent's claim of answered prayer.

In the message sighted by YEN.com.gh, the parent recalled how God came through for the family amid financial constraints.

Alpha Hour's Pastor Elvis Agyemang shares a powerful testimony of a church member. Photo credit: Maksym Kapliuk/Pastor Agyemang Elvis (Instagram).

Source: Getty Images

"Hello, Daddy, I got a testimony yesterday after service, and it's mind-blowing," the parent began.

"My four-year-old came home on Friday complaining bitterly that her teacher warned her not to come to school on Monday if she did come with her fees; I was so disturbed.''

A distraught parent

The distressed parent decided to skip church and work partially to raise the money to finance the child's education. Though the parent made it to church, there was an attempt to leave after the first service to look for the amount needed to pay the fees, but a friend stopped the parent.

"... I knelt in the booth and cried to God. Right after the second service, I got a friend to escort him to buy a car at Dansoman," the parent recalled.

Heaven's response

The car owner gifted the parent a cash amount equivalent to the child's fees after they bought the whip.

''Isn't God amazing; I just paid her fees, and the joy on my daughter's face gave me goosebumps. Our God is awesome," the parent added in the post on the preacher's Twitter account.

The awe-inspiring testimony triggered reactions from online users, with many praising God.

Read the full account below:

Reactions to the parent's account

People who reached out with comments praised God. YEN.com.gh selected some of the remarks.

@belike_mike reacted:

What God cannot do, doesn't exist.

@ATsesqui commented:

Oh, God. Glory be to God.

@asumadu_patrick said:

Thank you, Jesus.

@yohane_cheetah posted:

Wow.

@PaindemK said:

Glory.

@IngAnnor commented:

We thank God for the beautiful things he's doing in our lives.

@dtee_89 mentioned.

Thank you, God.

@RodneyAgyapong said:

Amazing testimony! This God is too good.

@EkbBoateng stated:

I can understand how such testimony is special to you, Sir. Indeed we serve a Great God.

