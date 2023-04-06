Pastor Elvis Agyeman, the founder of Grace Mountain Ministries, has cautioned men against marrying women who belittle their efforts

According to the conveyer of the popular midnight prayer series, a woman who flaunts her wealth and intelligence as superior to her husband is a death sentence

The happily married preacher shares these nuggets of wisdom to help men make the right life partner choices

Pastor Elvis Agygemang of the popular Alpha Hour Series has detailed characteristics in women that men should look out for when choosing a wife.

The preacher spoke about power balance in marital relationships and outlined that man should always lead as commanded by the Bible.

Pastor Elvis, the founder of Grace Mountain Ministries, added that a woman should be obedient to her husband no matter her status in society, wealth or educational standing.

Marital issues are one of the most debated topics in society. Many people have varying views about what works and what doesn't.

But Pastor Agygemang, who often shares marriage tips, is of the view that men should look for certain behaviours of their girlfriends whilst dating. And if they find these in the women, they should not proceed with the marriage.

"As a man, if you meet a woman who behaves as if she knows everything to make you look like a fool. Run! If a woman is intelligent, she must use it to respect her man. If she is bringing that knowledge to feel superior, you are to blame if you enter marriage with such a person.

"The Bible says man should be the head and the woman should humble herself under the leadership of the man. Don't marry a woman who makes you feel like a fool. If she is rich or more educated, let her go until she realises that he must submit to you with all that she has. Otherwise, you will die early."

Alpha Hour Pastor warned critics before viral photo of church money

YEN.com.gh earlier reported Pastor Elvis Agyemang, under scrutiny after pictorial evidence capturing money allegedly from his church's private room surfaced.

The video was allegedly purported to be an old video of cash donations and offerings from worshipers.

Pastor Elvis cautioned detractors not to label him as lazy or a thief over monies given on the altar of God.

