Broadcaster Cookie Tee and gospel singer Celestine Donkor have landed in hot waters with some fans

A joke they shared about trading their heavy Ewe names for easy-to-pronounce options has caused a stir online

While the broadcaster or the platform has yet to comment on the highly sensitive ethnic joke, the singer has apologised

Multiple-award-winning gospel musician Celestine Donkor joined broadcaster Cookie Tee on a recent edition of TV3's Today's Woman show.

The duo talked extensively about the singer, from her riveting rise in the African music industry to her personal life as a wife and mother.

A snippet of their conversation shared online has caused a stir among a section of fans who took to social media to take swipes at them, forcing the singer to apologise.

Celestine Donkor apologises to Ghanaians

During a live telecast of the May 11th edition of TV3's Today's Woman, Celestine Donkor disclosed to Cookie Tee that she was an Ewe despite bearing an Akan surname due to her marriage with Alex Kofi Donkor, who also serves as her manager.

Following the backlash from fans, the musician shared a video acknowledging that the excitement after discovering that the host, Cookie Tee, was from her tribe carried her away, influencing the insensitive tribal joke.

"This will in no way tarnish my pride as an Ewe. I have proven it in my journey over the years in that I am a proud Ewe, and absolutely nothing can change that," the musician established in her apology.

She added that she had taken the backlashing comments in good faith and would endeavour to do better. The post of the insensitive joke has since been deleted.

The Agbebolo hitmaker reiterated her unpopular belief that Ewe was a spiritual language that would be spoken in heaven as she urged Ghanaians to consider learning the dialect.

Celestine Donkor hails her husband

Earlier, YEN.com.gh reported that Celestine Donkor had disclosed on Cookie Tee's Today's Woman show that she met her husband, Mr Donkor, who was living abroad through a close friend.

Celestine Donkor added that her husband took her engagement list and everything they needed for the wedding before arriving in Ghana purposely to marry her.

