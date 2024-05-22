A video of a Ghanaian lady dancing happily in a video shared on social media over securing a new job has gone viral

In the video shared on TikTok, the young lady disclosed that she previously worked as a mobile money vendor but now works at the Kotoka International Airport

Netizens who saw the post were equally delighted and took to the comment section to share their views

A Ghanaian lady previously working as a Mobile Money vendor secured a job at the Kotoka International Airport.

In a video making rounds on social media, the lady identified as @ewura_abenaa on TikTok, who could not conceal her joy, danced excitedly to the great news.

Ghanaian lady dances as she gets new job as airport Image source: @Ewura_abenaa_/TikTok

Taking to social media to announce the great news, she indicated that she worked as a momo vendor six years ago, earning a GH¢100 monthly salary.

However, her story has changed over the years, as she has secured a well-paying job in the finance department at the Kotoko International Airport.

Netizens delight as lady announces she's found a job at KIA

The video has since gone viral and garnered various reactions from netizens, who took to the comment section to share their views and congratulate her.

@Ohemaaaaaa wrote:

"I miss working at the airport… make the most out of it … network as much as you can … and get the tips as always."

@Nana Kwame Opk wrote:

"2018, 100gh was money oooo."

@Akwasi Afriyie Osei wrote:

"Was taking the same in 2018 … life."

MoMo vendor with two master's degrees now starts apprenticeship to become a fashion designer

In an earlier publication, YEN.com.gh reported that a young Ghanaian lady who works as a mobile money vendor has motivated many after she opened up on her hustle.

Mansura Tijani Umar, speaking in an interview with Joy News, said she decided to go into the mobile money business after her quest to secure a job with her certificates proved futile.

The university graduate with two master's degrees said that after that experience, she resorted to the mobile money business and was delighted she did so because she could now fend for herself.

Proofread by Berlinda Entsie, journalist and copy editor at YEN.com.gh

Source: YEN.com.gh