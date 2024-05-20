A KNUST student has allegedly been sold a floor tile as an Apple Laptop at the Adum PZ market in Kumasi

This occurred after the lady went to the market to buy a laptop for her project work at the university

Netizens who chanced on the video found her ordeal both sad and funny, with many warning her to be wary of the Adum PZ area

An innocent female student has reportedly been scammed at the Adum market in Kumasi.

According to narrations by one Kumasi-based journalist, the lady, a student at the Kwame Nkrumah University of Science and Technology (KNUST), was given a floor tile as an Apple laptop.

This, according to the journalist, happened after the lady went to the market to buy a personal computer for her school's project work.

The laptop dealer allegedly showed the unnamed KNUST student an actual Apple laptop after she told him what she came to the market to buy.

However, after agreeing on a price, the dealer turned around to swap the actual Apple device with a floor tile on the blindside of the lady.

The young lady only discovered she had been sold a floor title after she brought out the device to charge at her hostel.

In a video sighted by YEN.com.gh, the tile was skillfully designed like an Apple laptop with an embossed logo.

Below is the video of the journalist narrating the incident.

Netizens react to the young lady's alleged ordeal.

Netizens who came across the video shared on TikTok by Abraham K. Amoakoh reacted, leaving hilarious comments under the post.

Some of the comments are compiled below:

critical said:

"Don’t joke with Kumasi people."

Iyke Infinity also said:

"Kumasi people are like ibo people in Nigeria."

Dickson Ampofo commented:

"my friend tell the truth, is you that you bought it."

Maxwell also commented:

"But wait oooooo why she doesn't test it before leaving there."

Dr Honey reacted:

"new brand Charley... apple tiles."

Ghanaian man who tried to swap old phone for an iPhone gets junk device

In a related development, YEN.com.gh reported previously that a young man who went to Adum PZ to swap his phone became a victim of a phone swap scam.

The young man travelled to Kumasi for the first time to swap his old device for an iPhone 6x.

Netizens who saw the video of the man crying after he was swindled were shocked that he fell victim to such a fraudulent scheme

