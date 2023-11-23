A mobile money worker has run off with the capital of his employer a month after being employed

A mobile money worker has run off with his employer's capital.

The vendor, identified as Collins Mensah, absconded with the capital, worth GH¢20,600.

A mobile money stand in Ghana (R). Source: Getty Images

Source: Getty Images

According to the complaint filed with the police, Mensah was employed to help his employer expand her business.

But the suspect stole from her less than a month after he was employed.

She said he had stolen the money on October 29, 2023, when she tried to reach Mensah.

The suspect did not respond to her phone calls, locked the shop and ran off with the cash.

Momo vendor jailed for impersonating police officer

A mobile money merchant was jailed after pretending to be the Oti Regional Police Commander to release a friend in police custody.

The merchant was jailed for six months with hard labour because of his false pretence attempt.

The merchant's friend had been arrested for possessing narcotic substances at Teshie Bush Road.

Thief traced using stolen AirPods

In August 2023, YEN.com.gh reported that a thief was arrested after he broke into a room at Nungua in Accra and stole cash and personal effects, including an Apple AirPods.

30-year-old Bortey Borteye's decision to steal the AirPods helped police track the gadget on the complainant's phone, leading to his arrest.

He has been jailed on two counts for five and two years, but the sentences will run concurrently.

Two jailed for recruitment fraud

Two persons were jailed for 32 months for defrauding a man trying to buy placements in the Army.

The two defrauded a local businessman of over GH¢50,000, paid in two instalments.

The case was heard by a Twedie District court in the Atwima Kwanwoma district of the Ashanti Region.

Source: YEN.com.gh