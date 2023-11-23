A video of a young lady opening up on her hustle has stirred reactions online

The university graduate revealed she had to resort to mobile money business as a way to fend for herself

She has now enrolled at a fashion school and is optimistic that the industry will provide her with a sustainable income

A young Ghanaian lady who works as a mobile money vendor has now become a source of motivation to many after she opened up on her hustle.

Mansura Tijani Umar, speaking in an interview with Joy News, said she decided to go into the mobile money business after her quest to secure a job with her certificates proved futile.

Momo vendor speaks on hustle Photo credit: @JoyNewsOnTV @Pulse Ghana/X

Source: Twitter

"Some people were demanding GH¢10,000 and GH¢15,000 from me. It even got to a point that I got an appointment letter, which tend out to be fake,” she said.

The university graduate with two master's degrees said after that experience she resorted to the mobile money business and was delighted she did so because she is now able to fend for herself.

PAY ATTENTION: Сheck out news that is picked exactly for YOU ➡️ click on “Recommended for you” and enjoy!

Now Mansura, in a bid to find a sustainable means of income, wants to become a fashion designer and has enrolled in a fashion school.

"Nine years ago if I started this by now, I would not have been here," she added.

She has advised young graduates to endeavour to learn a craft they can make a living out of in case their search for office jobs fails.

At the time of writing the report, the video had raked in over 18,000 views.

Watch the video

Ghanaians react to the video of the young lady

Many people who reacted to the video were stunned that a lady with two master's degrees could not secure an office job.

@Dzid3fo_Kl3 stated:

Y’all should understand at this age that,school doesn’t guarantee you a job.I t only prepare you for the market or business world.

@NPKAY24

How do you go for two masters in hope of someone employing you?

@Michael23713417 indicated:

I hope they did not study political science. The market is not looking for a political science graduate. Study employable course students, my advice.

@officialdheema commented:

It seems the only utility of higher education in Ghana is for purposes of travel/ school abroad. Ghana has let down its young people

Man urges youth to travel

Earlier, YEN.com.gh reported that a Ghanaian man living in the Netherlands has admonished the youth to travel outside the country in search of greener pastures.

In a TikTok video, he said the unemployment situation in Ghana has created a wrong impression that the youth are lazy.

He said Ghanaians are very hardworking. However, the major problem right now is that there are no jobs for the teeming youth in the country.

New feature: Сheck out news that is picked for YOU ➡️ click on “Recommended for you” and enjoy!

Source: YEN.com.gh