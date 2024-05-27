Opanyin Kwame Wadie, one of Ghana's billionaires, has organised a dinner party to climax his 70th birthday celebration

His family, friends and some celebrities were present at the dinner event held in Accra

Many netizens who came across the video of the birthday celebration wished him well

Ghanaian business mogul, Opanyin Kwame Wadie has climaxed his 70th birthday with a grand dinner party in Accra.

Friends, family members and some celebrities and politicians attended the dinner party to climax the donation.

Opanyin Kwaku Wadi at his birthday party Photo credit: Nana Owiredu Wadie/Facebook

The CEO of Black Avenue Muzik, D-Black and the national organiser of the ruling New Patriotic Party, Henry Nana Boakye (Nana B) were spotted at the event in a video sighted by YEN.com.gh.

The Ghanaian billionaire's beautiful wife and daughters were also captured in the video of the dinner party making rounds on social media.

The guests were treated to melodious live band music and some good-looking meals.

Ghanaians praise him

Some Ghanaians who came across his video posted on the Facebook page of Sammy Kay Media praised him for honouring God.

A few of the reactions to the video, which had raked in over 1.1k likes and 53 comments, as of the time of drafting this report, are compiled below.

Solomon Bana Tetteh said:

"God bless you and your generation."

Olivia Anderson Carr also said:

"I tap into this blessings."

Sylvester Obeng commented:

"Well done and Happy Birthday Nana."

Debbie Beyonce reacted:

"Awwww, the ladies are naturally beautiful."

Opanyin Kwame Wadie donates GH¢50,000 and a new building to the Methodist Church

Meanwhile, YEN.com.gh previously reported that Opanyin Kwame Wadie built a church building for the people of Kwahi Nkwatia in the Eastern Region to celebrate his seventieth birthday.

The hardworking man and his lovely family were ecstatic as he gifted the church building to the Ebenezer Method Church community leaders.

Opanyin Kwame Wadie also donated Ghc 50,000 to the Kwahu Nkwatia Methodist Church.

Many netizens who chanced on the video of the ultramodern church building praised the business mogul, who is also into construction, for honouring god.

"I tap into this blessings. I will build a temple for God too. Amen," a neitzens reacted.

Proofread by Berlinda Entsie, journalist and copy editor at YEN.com.gh

