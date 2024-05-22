Kennedy Agyapong's Daughter Bags A Degree At A Top University In US, Celebrates With Her In Video
- It was a proud daddy moment for Kennedy Agyapng as one of his daughters graduated from a university in the US
- The video showed the joyous moment where the MP and his daughter were seen in a happy mood as they posed for pictures
- Many people who commented on the video celebrated the young lady for her academic success
Maverick politician and Ghanaian businessman Kennedy Agyapong was filled with joy as one of his daughters chalked an achievement worth celebrating.
This comes after one of his daughters graduated from a university in the US with a bachelor's degree.
In a video sighted by YEN.com.gh, the Member of Parliament for Assin Central beamed with smiles as he attended her daughter's graduation ceremony and posed for pictures with her.
Seasoned Ghanaian journalist Kwame Adinkra, who was also at the event, joined the celebration as he posed for pictures with the MP's daughter.
The young lady then posed with other loved ones who came to support her on the special day.
The video had raked in over 11,000 likes and 200 comments at the time of writing the report.
Watch the video
Ghanaians congratulate Kenndy Agyapong's daughter
Social media users who thronged the video's comment section congratulated the young lady on her graduation.
Others also praised Kennedy Agyapong for being a responsible father.
This man is always there for his children, God continue to bless and keep him for them
most loyal politician ever seen
AgendaCONNECT stated:
the most responsible father
user5820720702165 wrote:
His look alike
Yaa_konadu added:
Where are de Zeetarians Asikafo) mma mpo nie oooo
nana adwoa added:
she looks like him
Alves Kelly Nutakor wrote:
A real photocopy
