It was a proud daddy moment for Kennedy Agyapng as one of his daughters graduated from a university in the US

The video showed the joyous moment where the MP and his daughter were seen in a happy mood as they posed for pictures

Many people who commented on the video celebrated the young lady for her academic success

Maverick politician and Ghanaian businessman Kennedy Agyapong was filled with joy as one of his daughters chalked an achievement worth celebrating.

This comes after one of his daughters graduated from a university in the US with a bachelor's degree.

In a video sighted by YEN.com.gh, the Member of Parliament for Assin Central beamed with smiles as he attended her daughter's graduation ceremony and posed for pictures with her.

Seasoned Ghanaian journalist Kwame Adinkra, who was also at the event, joined the celebration as he posed for pictures with the MP's daughter.

The young lady then posed with other loved ones who came to support her on the special day.

Ghanaians congratulate Kenndy Agyapong's daughter

Social media users who thronged the video's comment section congratulated the young lady on her graduation.

Others also praised Kennedy Agyapong for being a responsible father.

Kissu indicated:

This man is always there for his children, God continue to bless and keep him for them

Brook Pizzaro replied:

most loyal politician ever seen

AgendaCONNECT stated:

the most responsible father

user5820720702165 wrote:

His look alike

Yaa_konadu added:

Where are de Zeetarians Asikafo) mma mpo nie oooo

nana adwoa added:

she looks like him

Alves Kelly Nutakor wrote:

A real photocopy

