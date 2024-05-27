A Ghanaian businessman, Opanyin Kwame Wadie, has handed over a classroom block to his former school

The school was built in honour of Opanyin Kwame Wadie's wife and as part of his 70th birthday celebration

The chief and people of Nkwatia thronged the forecourt of the school to support the handing-over ceremony

One of Ghana's billionaires, Opanyin Kwame Wadie, donated a newly constructed classroom block to his alma mater, Nkwatia Roman Catholic School, in the Eastern Region.

The donation was made in honour of his wife and as part of activities earmarked for his 70th birthday celebration.

Opanyin Kwame Wadie (middle) commissioning the new classroom block for his alma mater. Photo credit: Okwawumantv/YouTube

In a YouTube video sighted by YEN.com.gh, the newly constructed classroom block was furnished with wooden desks.

The components of the building also included a washroom, staff common room, and office.

Chiefs and some opinion leaders of the Nkwatia community thronged the forecourt of the Catholic school to support the commissioning ceremony to hand over the classroom block.

Speaking at the commissioning event, Opanyin Kwame Wadie said he is giving back to his alma matter to show appreciation for the knowledge they imparted to him as a young pupil many years ago.

"If today, I'm able to speak English, then it is thanks to this school. I did this to uplift the school and provide the needed support to aid the teachers to improve the standards of teaching and learning in this school," he said.

The chief of Nkwatia, Nana Boamah Ayirepe III, also thanked and eulogised Opanyin Kwame Wadie for his many contributions towards uplifting the community.

The headmistress of the school also thanked Opanyin Wadie for his kind gesture towards the school. She further promised to ensure that her teaching staff do their best to make the Nkwatia Roman Catholic School one of the best in the Eastern Region.

Ghanaians praise Opanyin Kwame Wadie for his kind gesture

Some Ghanaians who came across his video on the YouTube page of Okwawuman TV praised Opanyin Kwame Wadie and his family for their kind gesture.

A few of the comments are compiled below.

@ebenezermensahwiafe36 said:

"Kwakuman is forever thankful to Opanin Wadie and family for this beautiful kind gesture. May God bless you with long life, good health and increase your resources. Amen!"

@Okwawumantv replied:

"Amen."

Family of late business magnate sells his luxury cars to build a dormitory block at Adisadel

Earlier, YEN.com.gh reported that the late Atu Mould's many supercars were sold, and the proceeds were used to build a dormitory block at Adisadel College.

The project cost over GH¢5 million and was officially handed over to the school on Saturday, April 22, 2023.

The 1989 year group that Atu Mould belonged to and the management of the popular school in Cape Coast commended the family of the millionaire for the project.

