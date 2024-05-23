Rappers Medikal and D-Black settled their differences during an interview with Bola Ray on Starr FM after they had a heated online feud

The feud stemmed from a viral video of D-Black passing a cigar to Medikal's estranged wife, Fella Makafui, in the club

D-Black explained what happened, Medikal opened up about how he felt, and at the end of the show, they hugged it out

Ghanaian rappers Medikal and D-Black settled their online feud during a radio interview with the former on Starr FM and media personality Bola Ray.

Medikal and D-Black smoke the peace pipe after their online feud

During Medikal's interview with Bola Ray on Starr FM, D-Black surprised him, and it was all laughter as they tried to settle their differences.

The moment D-Black walked into the studio, Bola Ray briefed him on the purpose of the interview: to celebrate Medikal's selling out the Indigo at the O2.

D-Black congratulated Medikal and noted that it was a big move for Ghanaian music, adding that selling out a venue outside Ghana is laudable.

During the interview, Bola Ray wanted the two musicians to settle their differences regarding their online feud, which stemmed from D-Black giving Medikal's estranged wife, Fella Makafui, a cigar at a lounge in his club.

Medikal said he was disturbed by the viral video that made him go on social media to air his displeasure. D-Black, on the other hand, noted that Medikal should have called him for them to talk about it.

D-Black explained his side of the story, saying that he had no amorous relationship with Fella, as many social media users had insinuated after the video went viral after Medikal opened up about divorcing Fella.

"We were chilling at the party of the cigar lounge in my club and Fella walked in with 20 people but she called me on Snapchat to tell me, "oh, we're outside, can we come through?" Fella doesn;t even have my phone number. I don't think it's even right for her to have my number as my colleague's wife even though I've known her since. When she came, she and her friend ordered cigars. I'm standing in my corner and she comes to me ans says, "Black please help me light the cigar. I'm holding my cigar. So I move back, take my lighter, light it for her and pass it to her. I don't know who filmed that video."

Below is a video of D-Black crashing on Medikal's interview with Bola Ray.

Below is a video of Medikal and D-Black settling their issues on radio.

Fella Makafui broke her silence over D-Black passing a cigar to her in the club

YEN.com.gh reported that actress Fella Makafui broke her silence regarding the controversial video of rapper D-Black sharing a cigar with her inside his club, Oasis Pool and Shisha Lounge.

In an interview on Daybreak Hitz on Hitz FM, Fella Makafui said she was there to have fun with her friends and did not want to disrespect him and his family.

Many people applauded her for her mature responses to the questions regarding Medikal and his reactions to the viral video.

