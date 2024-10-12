Nana Ama McBrown was excited to see Akonoba on the latest edition of her widely patronised show, Onua Showtime

The TV presenter called the content creator "her child" and acknowledged his presence

A video of their interaction, which ended with a punishment from Nana Ama McBrown to Akonoba, has popped up on social media

Ghanaian content creator Kelvin Sampene, popularly known as Akonoba, joined Nana Ama McBrown on the October 11th edition of Onua Showtime.

The viral star, who now has over a million followers on TikTok alone thanks to his widely patronised content mimicking Ghanaian women, attended the show as a guest audience member.

Akonoba has listed Nana Ama McBrown as one of his inspirations, helping him create content despite the endless criticisms about his craft.

Nana Ama McBrown spotted Akonoba in the audience while the show was running and acknowledged his presence.

The Onua Showtime host used the opportunity to express her frustrations about Akonoba's failure to invite her to his younger brother's funeral and his rumoured wedding.

"You're my child. I may not have had the time to attend the event, but I could have given you a donation."

The content creator laid his brother to rest on August 10 in Bekwai, the Ashanti Region. The teenager was an Opoku Ware Senior High School student who passed away moments before his final exams.

Fans react to Nana Ama McBrown's remarks

YEN.com.gh gathered a few comments from fans in reaction to Nana Ama McBrown's comments about Akonoba.

Nana Yaa😍❤️😍💓 noted:

Eeii maame u dey here 😂😂😂

Lovely💖Ness wrote:

Point of correction she said she angry with for the fact that he didn't invisit her to his family member's funeral and also heard he got married

gloriagyamea4 said:

His birthday too, he didn’t invite you😂

Akononba speaks on his fashion choices

Earlier, YEN.com.gh reported that Akonoba had addressed concerns and misconceptions about his skits mimicking Ghanaian women.

This comes after the National Commission on Culture's statement condemning the growing trend of cross-dressing among male content creators in Ghana.

