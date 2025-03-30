Nigerian boxer Gabriel Oluwasegun Olanrewaju has sadly passed away during a boxing bout in Ghana

The 40-year-old fighter collapsed and died during his eight-round bout with Ghanaian boxer John Mbanugu

The Ghana Boxing Authority have released the details of the sudden passing of the Nigerian boxer at the Bukom Boxing Arena

The Ghana Boxing Authority has officially announced the tragic passing of Nigerian boxer Gabriel Oluwasegun Olanrewaju who sadly lost his life during a boxing bout in Accra in the early hours of Sunday morning.

The boxer, who was confirmed medically fit before the fight, collapsed and died in the third round of his fight with Ghanaian pugilist John Mbanugu.

GBA releases details of how Nigerian boxer Gabriel Olanrewaju collapsed and passed away in Accra. Photo: Twitter/ @SIKAOFFICIAL1.

Source: Getty Images

In a statement released by the Ghana Boxing Authority hours after the fight, it was confirmed Olanrewaju had passed on after efforts to revive him at the Korle Bu Teaching Hospital failed.

The GBA also released the details of how things unfolded on a sorrowful night at the Bukom Boxing Arena.

Details below

According to the GBA, the Nigerian fighter seemed to have dominated the fight from round one but unfortunately met his untimely exit in round three after 2 minutes 46 seconds.

The Nigerian fighter with few seconds to end the round stepped back and leaned to the ropes with his back without any punch whatsoever.

Richard Richard Amevi quickly waved his hand to end the fight, signalling danger as the boxer fell unconscious. A ringside physician alongside paramedics rushed to resuscitate the boxer before calling on an ambulance for him to be rushed to the hospital.

Olanrewaju was rushed to the Korle Bu Teaching Hospital, where he was pronounced dead after 30 minutes.

The Ghana Boxing Authority has liaised with the Nigerian Boxing Board of Control to arrange for his transportation back home.

Eyewitness share details of olanrewaju's death

Boxing enthusiast Al-Hadar Osman, who was at the Bukom Boxing Arena, shared details of what really transpired.

Gabriel Olanrewaju sadly passes away during a boxing fight. Photo: Twitter

Source: Twitter

"It was a sorrowful evening. Up until the unfortunate event, we were having a good night bout after bout. In fact, Olanrewaju and Mbanugu gave us a thriller in the early minutes. I was close to ringside and we started to see the Nigerian leaning towards the rope. It was unusual, the referee was very quick to signal the medics. However, from where I was and what I was seeing, it looked like he was gone while falling. A lot of us left the Arena immediately," he told YEN.com.gh.

Source: YEN.com.gh