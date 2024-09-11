YEN.com.gh, a leading website in Ghana, has now introduced a comment feature on its website

The feature is aimed at ensuring readers get to share their viewpoints on trending stories

Readers, by going through a simple registration, can comment on news stories published on the website

YEN.com.gh, in a bid to enhance readers' experience, has now introduced a new comment feature on its website.

As one of Ghana's leading websites, the comment feature seeks to ensure the active participation of YEN's cherished readers.

YEN.com.gh introduces comment feature on its website. Photo credit: @Tim Roberts/@Getty Images @YEN.com.gh

Source: UGC

With the introduction of this new feature, readers will now be able to share diverse perspectives and viewpoints on the website's trending news stories.

They can also follow ongoing discussions, provide immediate feedback and offer additional information on viral news stories.

Register to share your comments

To access this comment feature, readers can quickly register and join the YEN.com.gh community.

After reading an article on the website, readers of YEN.com.gh can comment on news stories by scrolling to the bottom of the article, right beneath the author's biography, and clicking, "Sign in and join the conversation."

YEN.com.gh introduces a comment feature on its website. Photo credit: @YEN.com.gh

Source: UGC

The next step in the registration process is for the reader to log in with an existing Facebook or Google Mail account.

YEN introduces a comment feature on its website. Photo credit: @YEN.com.gh

Source: UGC

After this, YEN.com.gh will be granted access to your basic information, and the account will be created automatically.

The final step is for the reader to interact. The reader must type in the comments in the drop-box and then Click Submit.

The comments will then appear with your username under the comments section.

YEN.com.gh launches comment feature on its website Photo credit: @YEN.com.gh

Source: UGC

At YEN.com.gh, your thoughts and insights on every issue matter, and YEN.com.gh's new comments feature is geared toward enhancing your news experience.

YEN Entertainment Awards launched

Earlier, YEN.com.gh reported that the list of nominees for this year's annual YEN Entertainment Awards (YEAs) has been made public.

This is the third edition and has shortlisted 48 stars across 12 different categories.

Stonebwoy, Nana Ama McBrown, Joselyn Dumas, Black Sherif, King Promise, and Afronita are among the top celebrities shortlisted for honours. Others include Lil Win, Dr Likee, Wode Maya, and Kwadwo Sheldon.

New feature: Сheck out news that is picked for YOU ➡️ click on “Recommended for you” and enjoy!

Source: YEN.com.gh