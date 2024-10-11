Global site navigation

Nana Akua Addo Jams To Wendy Shay's Version Of Viral 'Vivienne' TikTok Soundbite
Nana Akua Addo Jams To Wendy Shay's Version Of Viral 'Vivienne' TikTok Soundbite

by  Peter Ansah 2 min read
  • A new soundbite is cropping up on TikTok, spanning off the viral Viaviane trend
  • Nana Akua Addos was one of the first celebrities to submit an interesting Wnedus Shay's version
  • Her dance moves caught the attention of several fans, who can't stop admiring her

Ghanaian singer Wendy Shay has unofficially released her version of the viral TikTok soundbite Vivianne.

The soundbite culled from Cameroon star Prince Aime's Vivienne track, released in 2015, has garnered significant traction on social media.

Wendy Shay
Nana Akua Addo flaunts dance moves as she jams to Wendy Shay's new rendition of Vivienne soundbite. Photo source: Instagram/WendyShayOfficial, Instagram/NanaAkuaAddo1
Source: Instagram

Over a million submissions have been published on TikTok using the sound in different contexts, spreading its virality.

Wendy Shay, is one of several who tapped into the Vivienne trend. An unofficial release of the multiple-award-winning singer's version with lyrics relatable to most Ghanaians has caught on on the social app.

In a video sighted by YEN.com.gh, Nana Akua Addo was seen enjoying We dy Shay's twist on the Vivienne soundbite.

The socialite's dance moves as much as her natural beauty as she flaunted her no-makeup look, excited scores of fans.

Nana Akua Ado thrills fans

YEN.com.gh gatherd a few comments from fans in reaction to Nana Akua's dance moves.

charityasieduaa wrote:

"I think it's time for Vivian sue u guys 🤣🤣, she has suffered because of one snatched 😂😂"

Ohemaa Yaa Aboagyewaa said:

"Eii Wendy Shay Shay 😂 this was a quick rendition from your camp ✌️😍 . Sis Akua always looking Beautiful 🤩 ✌️😍"

Akua Amoakwaa Diamond remarked:

"Wednesday babes we are very beautiful 🥰🥰"

Iamafiasika wrote:

E no go better for Biniana 😂😂

felicitybrempomaa8 added:

"Nana I love you and like everything about u"

Nana Akua Addo relishes eating Atieke

Earlier, YEN.com.gh reported that fashion personality Nana Akua Addo had been spotted on a lunch date with her stylist, Yoli Koomson.

The actress and fashion icon stepped out in her Range Rover with Yoli in the front seat as they stormed Chez Amis, obsessing over the restaurant's infamous delicacy, Atsieke.

Fans couldn't help but drool over Nana Akua's gorgeous natural hair and bare-face look as she drove her sleek car.

