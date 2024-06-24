Nana Ama McBrown has released a new video talking about how she lives her life amid negativity

In the Snapchat video, the actress and TV presenter indicated that she is always unbothered by negativity because of the way God created her

The video comes amid lingering rumours that McBrown is experiencing marital troubles

Ghanaian actress Nana Ama McBrown recently shared introspective thoughts about her ability to withstand public criticism, attributing her resilience to God.

In a Snapchat post, McBrown revealed that she often ponders how she was created, suggesting that her capacity to remain unaffected by negativity sets her apart.

"Sometimes I ask God how he created me. I think there is an engine in me," the actress said.

McBrown, who hails from Kwadaso, expressed gratitude for her achievements, including owning a house and a car.

The actress who had visited Kumasi for the graduation of Mercy Asiedu's son emphasized the importance of contentment and happiness in her daily life, stating:

"I wake up happy and prepare what I want for myself and my child, and that is it."

For the actress, life was so transient that it was not necessary to hold any grudges or be bothered by grudges people hold against.

"What are we taking from this earth? Those who came before us have left, so will we also leave when our time comes, so enjoy life," she advised.

It is unknown what might have triggered McBrown's sermon, but it comes amid lingering rumours about her seven-year-old marriage.

Her husband, Maxwell Mawu Mensah, recently heightened the rumours after he deleted McBrown's photos from his Instagram page.

McBrown hangs out with Maxwell Mensah amid rumours

Earlier, Nana Ama McBrown had sought to silence haters who claimed she and her husband were on the brink of divorcing.

She took to her Snapchat account to share a lovely video of her and the husband chilling at Kids Lounge by McBrown as she playfully told him to speak to his side chicks.

The video had many wondering whether it was recently recorded, as many confirmed that she posted it on her Snapchat on the night of June 22, 2024; others also confirmed that the video debunked divorce and separation rumours.

