Actress and skitmaker Diana Asamoah got married in a beautiful traditional wedding ceremony on Sunday, April 6, 2025

The wedding, which came off in Kumasi, took a dramatic turn as young actor Opoku Bilson arrived at the reception

Bilson, who acts as the on-screen lover of Asamoah in their skits, acted like he was heartbroken and slumped

There was drama at the wedding of Kumawood actress and skitmaker Diana Asamoah, as her colleague Opoku Bilson, slumped at the reception.

Diana Asamoah married Solomon Agyei Sefa in a beautiful traditional wedding ceremony in Kumasi on Sunday, April 6. 2025.

Following the main ceremony, a grand reception was held at the Greenwood Event Centre at Asokwa, a suburb of Kumasi.

The reception was well-attended by Diana Asamoah's Kumawood colleagues, including Dr Likee, Vivian Jill Lawrence, and Kwaku Manu, among others.

Opoku Bilson, who was absent from the traditional marriage ceremony in the morning, arrived at the reception with all attention on him.

As the on-screen lover of Diana in their sugar mummy themed skits, and as somebody who has been rumoured to have dated that bride, his presence got bloggers to swarm over him in a bid to take videos.

Opoku Bilson 'collapses' at Diana Asamoah's wedding

In a video shared on YouTube, Opoku Bilson enters the auditorium dressed in a black tuxedo over a white shirt. He was cheered on by the wedding goers in the filled venue.

Upon sighting Diana Asamoah and her husband making their way into the auditorium, Opoku Bilson shouts, "What is happening right now?" before dramatically slumping into the arms of some guys who were standing behind him, saying, "Oh Lord."

He is later seen being carried out of the venue by about six men, including a man in police uniform. The MC for the occasion, Komfo Kolegae, suggests in the background that he should be sent to the Komfo Anokye Teaching Hospital (KATH).

While it is not a real case of a broken-hearted boyfriend's reaction, Opoku Bilson's act of slumping brought a funny side to Diana Asamoah's wedding and excited the guests present.

Diana Asamoah and Opoku Bilson's relationship

The wedding of Diana Asamoah comes after weeks of lingering rumours surrounding her relationship with Opoku Bilson.

While the two had always been known to be on-screen partners, Asamoah, in an interview on Fakye TV, claimed to be in a serious love affair with Bilson.

"When I met Opoku on set, I had to help him with a couple of things, but I ended up falling in love with the boy. This is true, and I am not lying. When we met at the beginning, I simply admired him, but when we began working, I developed some feelings for him, and he is currently my boyfriend. He is aware," she said.

The interview by Diana Asamoah triggered massive reactions online. As a 39-year-old woman, many were wondering how a relationship with Bilson, a guy in his 20s, would work.

The rumours lingered until Opoku Bilson cleared the air on his relationship with Diana Asamoah.

In an interview with Deloris Frimpong Manso on The Delay Show, Bilson denied being in a serious relationship, as Diana had claimed.

Opoku Bilson's Diana Asamoah flaunts daughter online

Meanwhile, YEN.com.gh recently reported that Diana Asamoah had flaunted her beautiful daughter for the first time in a video.

The video popped up after a TikTok critic questioned whether she had a child following a video she released.

Netizens are overwhelmed with excitement as the beautiful young lady is a true reflection of her mother.

