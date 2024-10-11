Actress and television personality, Nana Ama McBrown turned many heads online when she flaunted her fine curves in a gym wear set

After becoming brand ambassador of Ghandour Cosmetics Limited, she was seen displaying fire dance moves to Sotnebwoy's Jejereje with the staff of the company

The video excited many of her fans, who gushed over her beauty in the comment section of the TikTok video

Seasoned Ghanaian actress Nana Ama McBrown had many people admiring her fine curves, which she flaunted in a gym wear set while hanging out with the staff of Ghandour Cosmetics Limited, after becoming an ambassador.

McBrown flaunts fine curves in gym wear. Image Credit: @iamamamcbrowngh

Source: TikTok

McBrown exercise with Ghandour staff

Nana Ama McBrown took to her TikTok account to share an exciting video of her exercising with the staff of Ghandour Cosmetics Limited.

This comes after they unveiled her as their brand ambassador on September 19, 2024, at their premises. She joined dancehall musician Stonebwoy and his wife, Dr Louisa, who represent the brand.

In the video, she sang Stonebwoy's Jejereje as she lifted the cosmetics company's banner. She also sang and danced with the staff.

McBrown in gym wear set.

Reactions to McBrown's video

At the beginning of the video, Nana Ama McBrown is walking with a fair man whom many say resembles the late and former president Jerry John Rawlings.

Others also talked about how gorgeous she looked in her gym wear set as they talked about her well-defined curves.

Below are the exciting reactions to the video:

Arbhyna Flora🍿❤️ said:

"Nobody is talking about the man looking like JJ Rawlings 😫"

Albi Amoah said:

"This hair mist has this mint inside n its nice 😀😀😀"

Osei Adomah said:

"I really luv n like ur hustle m'aam🥰 may God bless you n give u strength every blessed day...brimmmmmhhhh!! 🥰🥰🥰🥰🥰🥰🥰🥰"

Eriwna Amankwah said:

"I always pray that I will be a star like you mmuah"

McBrown secures Sintex ambassadorial deal

YEN.com.gh reported that Ghanaian actress and media personality Nana Ama McBrown bagged another big ambassadorial with Sintex Ghana.

The Onua Showtime host was recently announced as the brand ambassador of Kivo products and Ghandour Cosmetics Limited.

Many Ghanaians took to social media to praise and congratulate Nana Ama McBrown for securing another impressive ambassadorial deal.

Source: YEN.com.gh