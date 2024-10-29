A video of Ghanaian politician Akua Donkor speaking about where she wants to be buried has resurfaced online

In the viral video, she noted that she wanted a befitting burial in case she departed, since her death will be unprecedented

Netizens who saw the video were filled with emotions and expressed their views in the comments section

An old video of Ghanaian politician Akua Donkor speaking about where she wants to be buried after her death has surfaced on social media.

Speaking to Kofi Adoma on Kofi TV she noted that she deserved a befitting burial. She also expressed her desire to be buried beside the late former President John Evans Atta Mills.

She noted that one of the eight remaining graves at the Asomdwoe park belonged to her since dying as a flagbearer of a party would have been a precedence.

Akua Donkor passes away

In the wee hours of October 29, it was announced that Ghanaian politician Akua Donkor has passed away.

Her relatives confirmed that she died on October 28, 2024 at about 10 pm following a short illness. The news about her demise has left many loved ones heartbroken.

Netizens react to old video

The old video of Akua Donkor speaking about where she wished to be buried has drawn mixed reactions from netizens.

@Lene#1 wrote:

"Internet never forget."

@Romeo wrote:

"So she already knew that it gonna happen."

@veronicaobeng99 wrote:

"awwwwww,my name sick,rest well."

@Kwame Agbemehin wrote:

"guys let's put joke aside you can be playing with your life with this kind of joke today you were nowhere to be found, may your soul rest in peace."

@lilymaac Events wrote:

"that was the name that came to mind first, roman fuo. eternal rest grant unto her O Lord and let perpetual light shine on her soul."

Family sends message to Delay

Meanwhile the family of Akua Donkor is not happy with Ghanaian TV personality Delay.

YEN.com.gh earlier reported that the family of the renowned politician have called for an apology following some remarks made against her.

