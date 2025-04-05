Joana Yabani's Cousin Speaks At Her Funeral, Calls For Justice: "We Can't Cry Forever"
Grief engulfed the family and friends who gathered at the funeral of the deceased KNUST student, Joana Yabani.
Joana died in February 2025 on campus after allegedly being murdered by her boyfriend and was buried on April 5, 2025.
Emotional videos of the funeral have surfaced online, igniting mixed reactions from the general public.
In one of the videos, a young woman who claimed to be the cousin of Joana broke her silence on her demise.
She called for justice for the young lady and advised people, especially ladies to flee from abusive relationships.
She noted that Joana's demise should be a wake-up call for all ladies in abusive relationships to break up with their partners.
Joana's cousin noted that her family had set up a foundation to advocate for people in abusive relationships.
Watch the video below:
