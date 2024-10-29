A video of the daughter of Ghanaian politician Akua Donkor speaking about some comments Delay made years ago about her mum has surfaced online

The woman noted that her family has not forgiven Delay over the comment and are awaiting an apology

Netizens who saw the video were heartbroken and expressed their views in the comments section

Don't miss out! Get your daily dose of sports news straight to your phone. Join YEN's Sports News channel on WhatsApp now!

The daughter of Ghanaian politician Akua Donkor has spoken after her mum's demise.

In a video, Ama Bonsu expressed her profound displeasure over some ill comments people make about her mum given her affable nature.

Akua Donkor's daughter is sending a message to Delay after mum's demise. Image source: Akua Donkor, NDC Media, Delay

Source: Instagram

One of the heartbreaking statement, which according to her has left a dent on the image of their mother was a claim by Ghanaian TV presenter Deloris Frimpong Manso popularly known as Delay.

Ama Bonsu who is mourning her mum sent a message to the renowned TV personality, insisting that she had to apologise to their mum or face her family's wrath.

Recall that Akua Donkor, during an appearance on the Delay Show years ago was asked some questions which did not go well with her.

In a video which recently resurfaced, Delay asked the renowned politician if she was a witch. Despite refuting the claim, Akua Donkor seemed very hurt about it but remained silent until recently when she opened up about the incident during an interview. She noted that she cursed Delay over the matter.

There were several calls for Delay to apologise to the Flagbearer of the Ghana Freedom Party but till date, there hasn't been an apology.

During her interaction with a content creator, Akua Donkor's daughter insisted that her family had not forgiven Delay over her remark.

Ama Bonsu noted that she wanted to confront Delay over the incident but her mum asked her to stop. However, now that she's no more, they are looking forward to an apology. Failure to render the apology will incur the family's wrath.

Watch the video below:

Netizens react to Ama's comment

Netizens who saw the post expressed mixed reactions in the comments section of the post.

@Ninacle Frimps wrote:

"But why didn’t they attack Delay when their mum was alive."

@AdzoSala wrote:

"Delay don't go anywhere,, nothing will happen to u."

@agasdee1 wrote:

"Eiiiiii Ghana soo the dead has turn to delay issues boi."

Scenes from Akua Donkor's family house

Earlier, YEN.com.gh reported that Ghanaian politician Akua Donkor passed away on October 28, 2024.

Videos of the mood at the family house flooded the internet, with family members heartbroken and solemn.

New feature: Сheck out news that is picked for YOU ➡️ click on “Recommended for you” and enjoy!

Source: YEN.com.gh