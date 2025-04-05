Joana Yabani, the KNUST student who passed away on campus on February 27, 2025, has been laid to rest

Yabani, whose life is alleged to have been taken by her boyfriend Daniel Tuffour, was buried on Saturday, April 5, 2025

Photos and videos from the burial ceremony attended by family, friends, and schoolmtes have emerged online

The mortal remains of Joana Aku Deladem Yabani, a Kwame Nkrumah University of Science and Technology (KNUST) student who was allegedly murdered by his boyfriend on campus, have been laid to rest.

The beautiful Yabani, who would have turned 22 years old on November 5, was buried on Saturday, April 5, 2025.

Late KNUST student Joana Yabani's burial service comes off in Accra on April 5, 2025. Photo source: Beats Radio GH

Source: Facebook

Joana Yabani's death on the KNUST campus

Yabani, a fourth-year Biological Science student, was reportedly found lifeless on campus on the morning of Thursday, February 27, 2025.

Hours after the news of her passing spread online, the police released a statement indicating that one suspect, Daniel Tuffour, had been arrested.

It was later discovered that Tuffour, who was in the same class and hostel as the deceased, was also her lover.

Following his arrest, images emerged showing Tuffour and Yabani together having cosy moments, an indication that the reports of them being lovers might have been true.

Joana Yabani and her suspected murderer, Daniel Tuffour, pose for the camera while attending an event on campus. Photo source: @thvokofficial

Source: Instagram

Sad scenes at Joana Yabani's funeral

Five weeks after the incident, Yabani was laid to rest after a burial service at the Jehovah Shammah Assemblies of God Church, New Ashongman in Accra.

Videos from the burial ceremony have emerged online, showing many emotional moments involving family, friends, and schoolmates.

The video shows hundreds of mourners gathered at the venue to bid farewell to Yabani. The mourners included representatives from the KNUST student body and the Achimota Old Students Association, a host of clergy, and security officials.

In one of the videos, students from KNUST who travelled from Kumasi were seen alighting from their bus at the funeral venue. There was a sizeable number of police personnel on site.

Watch the video below:

Another video showed other mourners arriving individually and in groups for the burial service.

Some of the mourners could not control their emotions and broke down in tears, while others consoled them.

See the video below:

It was an even more emotional moment when Joana Yabani's remains were conveyed in a coffin into a hearse to be carried away for burial. Leading the convoy to the burial site was a police motorcade.

See the video below:

See some photos from the burial ceremony of Joana Yabani below:

Yabani is survived by her parents, Dr. John B.K. Yabani and Mrs. Rejoice Amakie Yabani, and eight siblings. A thanksgiving service is scheduled for April 13 at the same church to celebrate her life and legacy.

Joana Yabani's suspected killer in court

Meanwhile, Yabani's boyfriend, Daniel Tuffour, has been arraigned before the court following his arrest on February 28, 2025.

He made his second appearance at the Prempeh Assembly Hall District Court on March 17, 2025, and was remanded for two weeks.

In a video, the young man was spotted hiding his face as he was being led out of the court premises by the police.

Source: YEN.com.gh