Jane Naana Opoku-Agyemang: All about the former minister of education in Ghana

Jane Naana Opoku-Agyemang is a household name in Ghana. She has made remarkable contributions to her country's academia and political circles. Jane gained more prominence in 2020 when she became the running mate of John Mahama, former President, in the 2020 Ghanaian general elections.

Jane Naana Opoku-Agyemang is a professor of literature, author, and politician from Ghana. She is the former Vice Chancellor of the University of Cape Coast and was the Ghanaian Minister of Education from 2013 to 2017.

Jane Naana Opoku-Agyemang's profile summary

Biography of Jane Naana Opoku-Agyemang

The scholar was born Jane Naana on 22 November 1951 in Cape Coast, Ghana. She is a Ghanaian national of black ethnicity. She is 72 years old as of 2024.

Educational background

She attended Anglican Girls' Secondary School and Aburi Presby Girls' School for her high school education. She then attended the University of Cape Coast, earning a Bachelor of Education in English and French in 1977.

The professor also earned a diploma in Advanced Studies in French from the University of Dakar. She attended York University, pursuing her master's and doctorate in Literature, graduating in 1980 and 1986, respectively.

Jane Naana Opoku Agyemang's academic career

Jane Naana Opoku-agyemang's history in the academia and political fields is remarkable. She is a Ghanaian scholar and author. She started her distinguished academic career in 1986 at the University of Cape Coast. At the university, she served in various academic positions, such as head of the Department of English and dean of the Faculty of Arts.

She was also the founding dean of the School of Graduate Studies and Research. The Ghanaian personality later served as the University of Cape Coast's Vice Chancellor for four years from 2008.

In 2009, the prominent politician was elected Ghana's representative to the executive board of the United Nations Educational, Scientific and Cultural Organisation (UNESCO).

Jane is also an author. Her writings normally focus on communication skills and oral literature in Ghana and Africa. Some of Jane Naana Opoku-Agyemang's books are Milestones [microform]: Ngugi's Theory and Practice of Art, Where There Is No Silence, and Who Told the Most Incredible Story?

Political career

Professor Jane Naana Opoku-Agyeman is a former Minister of Education of Ghana. Opoku-Agyemang held that position from February 2013 to January 2017. She was appointed by John Mahama, the 4th President of the Ghanaian Fourth Republic.

Some of her achievements include increasing capitation grants by 100% for 11,650 public basic schools in 75 deprived districts. Jane also introduced the unprecedented private Basic Education Certificate Examination (BECE).

The renowned politician was nominated on 6 July 2020 as the running mate of the National Democratic Congress (NDC) presidential candidate, John Mahama. The pair unsuccessfully challenged the re-election of Ghanaian incumbent president Nana Akufo-Addo during the 2020 polls.

The National Democratic Congress (NDC) again selected her on 7 March 2024 as its vice presidential candidate for the Ghanaian 2024 general elections. During her nomination, the NDC expressed its commitment to empowering women into leadership roles.

Her nomination underscores the NDC's unwavering commitment to inclusivity, diversity, and the empowerment of women in leadership roles.

The NDC National Executive Committee also retained John Mahama as its flagbearer in the 2024 Ghanaian general elections.

Who is Jane Naana Opoku-Agyemang's husband?

The distinguished author is married to Edmund Opoku-Agyemang. Edmund is a well-known lawyer and lecturer at the Faculty of Law at the University of Ghana. He also owns a legal firm. The lovebirds reportedly walked down the aisle more than three decades ago.

Jane Naana Opoku-Agyemang's children

The famous author and Edmund share three children. They are Dr Kweku Opoku-Agyemang, Dr. Kwabena, and Dr. Maame Adwoa. Kweku is a Ph.D. graduate in Economics from the University of Wisconsin.

Kwabena has a Ph.D. in English Literature from West Virginia University. Maame has a Ph.D. in Comparative Literature from the University of Toronto.

FAQs

Who is Jane Naana Opoku-Agyemang? She is a renowned Ghanaian scholar, author and politician. What is Jane Naana Opoku-Agyemang's age? Naana is 72 years old as of April 2024. She was born on 22 November 1951. Where is Jane Naana Opoku-Agyemang from? She was born in Cape Coast, Ghana. Who is Jane Naana Opoku-Agyemang's family? Her family comprises her husband, Edmund Opoku-Agyemang and three children, Kweku Opoku-Agyemang, Kwabena, and Maame Adwoa. Who are Jane Naana Opoku-Agyemang's siblings? Not much is known about her siblings and parents. What is Jane Naana Opoku-Agyemang's net worth? According to Superstars Culture and Ghana Education News, her net worth is alleged to be between $1 million and $5 million.

Jane Naana Opoku-Agyemang is a former Ghanaian Education Minister and one of Ghana's reputable women leaders. She is famous as the running mate of John Dramani Mahama, the National Democratic Congress presidential candidate, in the upcoming 2024 Ghanaian polls.

