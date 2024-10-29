Akua Donkor: First Videos And Photos Of Ghanaian Politician’s Family House Drop After Her Demise
- Flagbearer of the Ghana Freedom Party, Maame Akua Donkor, sadly passed away on October 29, 2024
- Videos and photos of the mood at the popular politician's family house have flooded the internet
- Netizens who saw the scenes from the family house have been left heartbroken and have extended their condolences
The family and friends of Ghanaian politician and flagbearer of the Ghana Freedom Party (GFP), Maame Akua Donkor, are in a deep state of mourning following the demise of their beloved.
Akua Donkor sadly passed away in the wee hours of Tuesday, October 29, 2024, at the Ridge Hospital.
The family of the deceased has yet to declare the cause of her death publicly. However, in an interview, his running mate stated that the bubbly Ghanaian politician had not been well in the past few days and had been admitted to the Ridge Hospital.
Akua Donkor: Son of late Ghanaian politician mourns, shares fond memories of his mother, video evokes sadness
After her demise, videos and photos of the Ghana Freedom Party flagbearer's family house have flooded the internet.
Watch the video below:
The photos show a very solemn atmosphere, with some family members of the famous politician wearing black and sitting in the compound with sad looks.
They had arranged a few chairs, anticipating sympathisers who wished to extend their condolences to the family.
Watch the video below:
Netizens in disbelief after Akua Donkor's demise
Netizens who saw the videos from the family house of the Ghanaian politician were heartbroken. They sympathised with the family of Akua Donkor.
@27th October for me wrote:
"hmmm so it's true."
@LILY M MUSIC wrote:
"You did great peaceful repose ma."
@Abenaa cutie wrote:
"Awwwww."
@user4259594681297 wrote:
"may her beautiful soul rest peacefully in the bosom of our Father Abraham."
@ticiaamarh wrote:
"RIP MUMMY."
@Jacob_Nzuma wrote:
"The person who could have done a state burial however small is. @JDMahama but unfortunately he is not in power and also the late Akua Donkor “maligned” him after all he did for her in power before her passing. Small world. Lets always be mindful what we say and do. May she RIP ."
Lydia Forson reacts to Akua Donkor's death
Meanwhile, YEN.com.gh earlier reported that Ghanaian actress Lydia Forson has commented on Akua Donkor's demise.
She posted some touching words on social media after the loss of the leader of the Ghana Freedom Party.
