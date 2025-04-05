Stephanie Karikari, the esteemed Miss Ghana 2010, has released her debut movie, which artfully explores the pressing issue of illegal mining, commonly known as galamsey

This new project sheds light on the socio-economic impacts of galamsey on local communities and the environment

Some social media users have congratulated the beauty queen, beauty entrepreneur and media personality on her new movie

Miss Ghana 2010, Stephanie Karikari, has proudly ventured into film production with her debut movie titled "GEM," which focuses on the pressing issue of illegal gold mining, commonly known as Galamsey.

This critically relevant topic has sparked widespread debate in Ghana due to its devastating environmental impact and the associated health risks faced by local communities.

Miss Ghana 2010 Stephanie Karikari takes on the role of a movie producer in her debut movie GEM. Photo credit: @stephaniekarikari.

In "GEM," Stephanie Karikari showcased a talented ensemble cast, including award-winning Ghanaian actress Gloria Sarfo, William Lamptey, Hilda Abrabaso, Ricky Adelayitar, Brian Angels, Kobina Sam, and Omari Dwamena, who all lend their skills to the project.

This short film is set against the backdrop of the small rural community of Abankese, chosen deliberately for its authentic representation of the challenges posed by Galamsey.

The narrative follows Paapa, a 15-year-old tech-savvy dreamer, who aspires to enhance internet connectivity in his village by building a router.

Through Paapa's journey, "GEM" highlights the aspirations of youth in rural Ghana while also shedding light on the societal pressures and limited resources that often hinder progress.

The film captured the authentic experiences of life in a rural community, blending the youthful energy and passion of emerging actors with the seasoned craft of established performers.

Together, they provide a poignant and realistic portrayal of the struggles and aspirations that define the lives of many young people in Ghana, ultimately aiming to inspire conversations around the importance of sustainable development and the fight against illegal mining practices.

Stephanie Karikari, who is also the founder of Safari Cosmetics, hopes that "GEM" will spark dialogue and raise awareness about the urgent need to address the ramifications of Galamsey, reflecting both the environmental and societal costs that have become deeply ingrained in Ghanaian life.

The official trailer for the GEM movie, which was produced by Stephanie Karikari, is below:

