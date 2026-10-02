Nathaniel Mensah has announced his move to Orange FM in Kumasi via a post on X on Friday, October 2, 2026

The celebrated radio host had resigned from Multimedia Group's Luv FM just a day before confirming his new role

Nathaniel Mensah described his arrival at Orange FM as a homecoming, hinting at a prior connection to the station

Ghanaian radio broadcaster Nathaniel Mensah has officially landed at Orange FM in Kumasi, confirming his next move just a day after publicly resigning from Multimedia Group's Luv FM.

Nathaniel Mensah joins Orange FM in Kumasi after his exit from Multimedia Group's Luv FM. Image credit: Nathaniel Mensah

Source: Facebook

Nathaniel Mensah took to X on Friday, October 2, 2026, to share the news, drawing a curtain on the speculation that had gathered momentum among his followers since his departure from Luv FM became public.

Nathaniel Mensah describes move as return home

Rather than framing his arrival at Orange FM as a fresh start, Mensah cast it as a return to familiar ground. In his post, he reflected on how life often carries people away from places they know, exposing them to new experiences and lessons before eventually leading them back.

"So yes…I'm back home!🧡" he wrote, signalling that this is not his first stint with the Kumasi-based station.

He added that he was returning with renewed energy alongside the experiences and memories accumulated over the years, and expressed gratitude to the station for the warm reception:

"[@Orange_1079], thank you for the welcome. It feels good already."

Nathaniel Mansah announces resignation

The announcement followed swiftly on the heels of his resignation statement, which he shared on Thursday, October 1, 2026, marking the end of a three-year chapter at Multimedia Group (Luv FM).

In that farewell, he acknowledged the station's listeners, colleagues, producers, panel members and management for everything they contributed to his growth during his time there.

Once that statement circulated, questions flooded in from followers eager to know where he would surface next.

Mensah addressed them directly in his Orange FM announcement, writing:

"To everyone who has been asking, waiting, speculating and wondering… Now you know where I am😂"

He closed with a challenge aimed squarely at his new audience:

"Kumasi, are you ready?"

The move signals the beginning of a fresh chapter for Mensah within the Kumasi radio landscape, where he now rejoins Orange FM carrying both the experience of his Luv FM years and the enthusiasm of someone returning to a place he considers home.

The X post by Nathaniel Mensah is below.

Fiifi Manfred leaves Nhyira FM

Earlier, YEN.com.gh reported on Fiifi Manfred’s departure from Nhyira FM and reports linking him to Ahenfie FM.

His exit makes him the third member of Nhyira FM’s sports team to leave recently, as Ahenfie FM continues to strengthen its broadcasting lineup.

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Source: YEN.com.gh