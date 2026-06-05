French-Iranian writer, illustrator and filmmaker Marjane Satrapi, best known for Persepolis , has reportedly died at the age of 56

Satrapi’s passing comes a little over a year after the death of her husband, Swedish producer and filmmaker Mattias Ripa, who died in April 2025

Her contributions helped elevate graphic novels into a respected form of literary and cinematic expression worldwide

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French-Iranian writer, illustrator and filmmaker Marjane Satrapi, best known for her internationally acclaimed graphic novel Persepolis, has reportedly died at the age of 56.

According to a statement shared by her family and reported by AFP, Satrapi passed away a little over a year after the death of her husband, Swedish producer and filmmaker Mattias Ripa.

Marjane Satrapi, acclaimed author of Persepolis, has reportedly died at the age of 56. Photo credit: Marjane Satrapi/Instagram

Source: Instagram

His passing in April 2025 was said to have had a profound emotional impact on the celebrated artist.

Following her husband’s death, Satrapi was reported to have struggled with grief while continuing to honour his memory.

She later established the Mattias and Marjane Ripa-Satrapi Cinema Foundation, an initiative designed to support foreign students pursuing filmmaking studies in Paris.

In a tribute shared after her husband’s passing, she wrote: “For I have lost the love of my life.”

Born in Rasht, Iran, in 1969 and raised in Tehran, Satrapi grew up during the period of the 1979 Islamic Revolution. Her early life experiences under political and social upheaval became the foundation of Persepolis, her most recognised work.

First published in French in 2000, Persepolis chronicles her childhood in Iran and her adolescence in Europe after being sent to Vienna at the age of 14. The graphic novel was later published as a full volume and translated into more than 30 languages, earning global critical acclaim.

The work, known for its stark black-and-white illustrations and personal narrative, became a landmark in graphic literature, offering insight into Iranian society, exile and identity.

Beyond Persepolis, Satrapi was widely recognised for her contributions to film, literature and cultural advocacy, as well as her support for emerging filmmakers and cross-cultural artistic exchange.

Watch the sad YouTube video here:

Source: YEN.com.gh