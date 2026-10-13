Nigerian content creator Peller stumbled upon former presidential candidate Peter Obi during a TikTok Live session on October 12, 2026

Peller's animated reaction to Peter Obi's surprise appearance on the platform quickly gained attention online

The creator made a bold prediction about the growing influence of TikTok Live among Nigeria's most prominent public figures

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Nigerian content creator Peller could not hide his excitement after coming across former presidential candidate Peter Obi during a TikTok Live session on October 12, 2026, and his animated reaction quickly swept across social media.

Peller’s animated reaction to Peter Obi’s surprise TikTok Live appearance goes viral. Image credit: UGC

Source: UGC

In the clip, Peller repeatedly called out Obi's name with visible enthusiasm, clearly taken aback that a politician of such standing had chosen to engage with audiences on the platform.

His energy was infectious, and his response struck a chord with viewers who shared his surprise.

Peller celebrates Peter Obi's TikTok appearance

Peller offered warm words directly to the politician, saying, "Peter Obi, God bless you, sir. We are so happy to have you on our TikTok."

He noted that Obi had joined a session hosted by Tito Clef, a detail that added to his excitement given Tito Clef's comparatively modest following relative to some of the platform's bigger names.

"TikTok is now famous. TikTok is gone. Peter Obi, come to TikTok," Peller said, capturing just how unexpected the moment felt.

The Instagram post below captures Peller’s heartwarming reaction to Peter Obi’s surprise appearance on his TikTok Live.

Peller's bold prediction about TikTok Live

Beyond simply celebrating the appearance, Peller used the occasion to make a sweeping statement about where he believes digital engagement is heading.

"By the time everybody, they come to TikTok. Even presidents will come. Everybody will come," he declared confidently.

His reaction spoke to a broader shift in how Nigerian politicians and public figures are choosing to connect with younger audiences, increasingly stepping into digital spaces that were once considered informal or youth-exclusive.

For Peller, Obi's decision to appear on TikTok Live was not just a pleasant surprise but a sign of things to come.

Peller and Javis announce their first pregnancy with beautiful baby bump photos. Image credit: Peller

Source: Facebook

Peller and Javis flaunt baby bump

Earlier, YEN.com.gh reported that Nigerian content creator Peller and his wife Javis are expecting their first child together, announcing the exciting news to their followers on Thursday, October 8, 2026, with a series of beautiful baby bump photos.

The images show Javis proudly cradling her growing bump while standing beside Peller, capturing the warmth and anticipation the couple are feeling as they prepare for parenthood.

Alongside the photos, the pair released a heartfelt joint statement tracing the arc of their relationship to this newest milestone.

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Source: YEN.com.gh