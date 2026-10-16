Legal practitioner Martin Luther Kpebu weighed in on the dismissed defamation suit filed by Minority Leader Afenyo-Markin against GoldBod CEO Sammy Gyamfi

The Accra High Court threw out the suit on October 14, 2026, after ruling the writ of summons was defective under civil procedure rules

Afenyo-Markin's legal team announced their intention to appeal, prompting Kpebu to call on statesmen to broker peace between the two figures

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Legal practitioner and social activist Martin Luther Kpebu has urged Minority Leader Alexander Kwamena Afenyo-Markin to abandon plans to appeal the dismissal of his defamation suit against GoldBod chief executive Sammy Gyamfi, warning that prolonging the legal battle risks damaging Ghana's democratic fabric.

Martin Luther Kpebu urges Afenyo-Markin to drop his appeal against Sammy Gyamfi after the court dismissed the defamation suit, warning of risks to Ghana’s democracy. Image credit: UGC

Source: UGC

Kpebu made his position clear on Ghana Tonight on TV3 on Wednesday, October 15, 2026, a day after the General Jurisdiction 1 Division of the Accra High Court struck out the suit.

Presiding over the case, Justice Agyenim Boateng dismissed the action on October 14, finding that the writ of summons filed on August 24, 2026, was defective and did not satisfy the mandatory requirements for libel claims under Order 57 Rule 2 of the High Court Civil Procedure Rules, C.I. 47.

Background to the defamation suit

The dispute traces back to public exchanges over alleged losses of US$1.7 billion connected to the Bank of Ghana's Domestic Gold Purchase Programme.

After Afenyo-Markin raised concerns about the losses, Gyamfi appeared on JoyNews on Saturday, August 22, 2026, and labelled the Minority Leader an "extortionist."

Afenyo-Markin later filed suit against Gyamfi and Multimedia Group Limited, seeking GH¢15 million in damages, along with a retraction and a formal apology.

Following the dismissal, Afenyo-Markin and his legal team signalled their intention to challenge the ruling on appeal.

The YouTube post below provides more details about the defamation case involving Afenyo-Markin and Sammy Gyamfi.

Martin Kpebu calls for restraint and mediation

Kpebu acknowledged that Afenyo-Markin and his lawyers retain the legal right to pursue an appeal but argued it would serve the country better to let the matter rest.

"I would have wished that Afenyo-Markin and his lawyers didn't go on the appeal. They should let sleeping dogs lie. But if they've chosen to go, all is not lost," he said.

Beyond urging restraint, Kpebu also appealed to senior public figures to step in and help resolve the tension between the two men.

"I pray that there will be some statesmen who can call the two parties and seek to broker peace because it doesn't bode well for our democracy," he added.

The lawyer's intervention reflects broader concern about the implications of high-profile defamation suits involving political and public figures for freedom of expression and political discourse in Ghana.

Sammy Gyamfi's lawyers speak on GoldBod missing funds

Earlier, YEN.com.gh wrote about GoldBod CEO Sammy Gyamfi's attorneys, who shared that he is not connected to GH200 million in lost monies.

Gyamfi had never met or maintained a professional connection with businessman Dominic Bonsu, according to the legal notice.

GoldBod acknowledged that Bonsu's company licence was suspended and that the High Court in Accra had detained and remanded him.

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Source: YEN.com.gh