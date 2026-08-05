GoldBod CEO Sammy Gyamfi's lawyers described allegations linking him to GH¢200m missing funds as false and defamatory

The legal notice stated that Gyamfi had never met or maintained any professional relationship with businessman Dominic Bonsu

GoldBod confirmed Bonsu's company licence was suspended and that he had been arrested and remanded by the High Court in Accra

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Ghana Gold Board (GoldBod) Chief Executive Officer Sammy Gyamfi has issued a legal warning to individuals and media outlets spreading claims that GH¢200 million belonging to the institution had gone missing and that he was personally implicated.

Through his lawyers, Sammy Gyamfi rejected the allegations as false, malicious and defamatory.

Sammy Gyamfi's lawyers threatens legal action over the GH¢200m GoldBod missing funds claims. Photo credit: Sammy Gyamfi/Facebook.

Source: Facebook

The legal notice specifically targeted claims that a businessman identified as Dominic Bonsu, of Dominic Bonsu Ventures, was a former bodyguard of the GoldBod CEO who had absconded with the funds.

Gyamfi's lawyers deny any link to Bonsu

The legal notice was unequivocal in rejecting any suggestion of a prior relationship between the two men.

According to the notice, Sammy Gyamfi had never encountered Mr Bonsu personally or professionally, and Mr Bonsu had at no point served as his bodyguard, employee, agent or representative in any capacity.

In a report by Citinewsroom, the lawyers further stated that neither Sammy Gyamfi nor GoldBod had at any point transferred, entrusted or paid GH¢200 million, or any other public funds, to Bonsu.

Anyone who continued to publish or circulate the allegations was warned that they risked facing legal action, including claims for damages.

GoldBod confirms Bonsu's arrest and licence suspension

GoldBod separately addressed the situation, dismissing the circulating claims as false and misleading.

The institution clarified that Bonsu's company had its operating licence suspended following suspected breaches of trading regulations.

GoldBod confirmed that Bonsu had since been arrested and was remanded by the High Court in Accra, with legal proceedings continuing.

The institution urged the public to seek information exclusively from verified official sources rather than relying on unverified reports circulating on social media and in some media outlets.

GoldBod partners with Ghana Armed Forces

Earlier, YEN.com.gh reported that GoldBod had partnered with two state institutions to launch a national land reclamation project.

The initiative was set to commence with the restoration of 50 hectares within the Tano Nimiri Forest Reserve.

Sammy Gyamfi reaffirmed his commitment to environmental restoration at the signing ceremony.

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Source: YEN.com.gh