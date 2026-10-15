Anastasia Odametey's lawyers wrote to opposing counsel on October 13, 2026, proposing an amicable resolution to the defamation suit filed against her

The settlement proposal includes an unqualified apology from Odametey, who faced a lawsuit over social media posts alleging harassment by Dr Benedict Tetteh Yartey

Veteran broadcaster Johnnie Hughes shared the legal letter on Facebook, drawing sharp reactions from Ghanaians who urged Dr Yartey to reject the offer

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Anastasia Odametey, the student at the centre of a high-profile defamation case involving TV3 Talented Kidz judge Dr Benedict Tetteh Yartey, has signalled a willingness to resolve the matter outside the courtroom, with her legal team proposing an unqualified apology as part of a settlement bid.

Benedict Yartey: Student Offers Unqualified Apology in Talented Kids Judge Defamation Settlement Bid

Source: Facebook

The move became public after veteran Ghanaian broadcaster Johnnie Beresford Hughes shared the legal correspondence on Facebook on Thursday, October 15, 2026.

The letter, dated October 13 and authored by Samuel Ofosu of Sory & Partners @ Law, was addressed to Dame and Partners, the firm representing Dr Yartey's side, and proposed that both parties explore an amicable resolution to the dispute.

Background to Benedict Yartey's defamation suit

The lawsuit, filed on July 16, 2025, stemmed from allegations Odametey made against Dr Yartey across various social media platforms.

Odametey, who was reportedly 17 years old when the controversy first erupted, accused the educationist of harassment and repeated inappropriate actions in a video that circulated widely online.

Dr Yartey, the founder, chief executive and principal of British Columbia College (BCC), along with the institution itself, denied the claims in full, arguing the publications were false and had caused serious damage to both his personal reputation and the school's image.

Now, with the suit registered under case number GJ/0995/2025 at the High Court in Accra, Odametey's lawyers say their client is prepared to render an unqualified apology and bring the matter to a close.

The Facebook post with the settlement letter is below:

Reactions to the settlement proposal

The post drew swift and pointed responses from Ghanaians, many of whom urged Dr Yartey to press on with the court proceedings.

YEN.com.gh compiled some reactions from social media users below:

Aliyah Zampaligre wrote:

"He shouldn't do an out-of-court settlement. The court ruling may be his only evidence of defence somewhere tomorrow. It should proceed, and his name should be properly cleared."

Castro Senyalah Cazo said:

"Which out-of-court settlement? After dragging his name through the mud? Brother man shouldn't agree to the request."

Naa Okaikor Diana commented:

"Herself, lawyers and the family should be sued."

Talented Kidz season 6 winner resurfaces

Earlier, YEN.com.gh reported about Akua Benny, the Star Dance Crew member who won Talented Kidz Season 6 and graduated from the University of Ghana with a degree in Dance and Information Studies.

Now a professional dance artist, Akua resurfaced in photos from a holiday in South Africa, where her grown-up look delighted fans and sparked warm reactions online.

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Source: YEN.com.gh