Lawyers for Alexander Afenyo-Markin confirmed they will press on with his GH¢15 million defamation claim against Sammy Gyamfi

The High Court set aside the writ of summons on procedural grounds, finding it lacked sufficient particulars of the alleged defamatory words

Dehyena Chambers argued that procedural defects in civil cases are curable and questioned why Gyamfi chose not to file a substantive defence

Lawyers representing Minority Leader Alexander Afenyo-Markin have confirmed they will press ahead with his GH¢15 million defamation lawsuit against Ghana Gold Board (GoldBod) Chief Executive Officer Sammy Gyamfi, following a court ruling that set aside the writ of summons on procedural grounds.

Lawyers for Minority Leader Alexander Afenyo-Markin confirmed they will press on with his GH¢15 million defamation claim against Sammy Gyamfi. Credit: Alexander Afenyo-Markin/Sammy Gyamfi

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The legal firm Dehyena Chambers issued a statement on Wednesday, 14 October 2026, confirming it had received instructions from Afenyo-Markin to continue pursuing the matter.

The team said it was awaiting a copy of the court's ruling before deciding on its next legal steps, noting that the document had not been released by the court registry as of 4:00 p.m. on that day.

The High Court, General Jurisdiction 1, presided over by Justice Akwasi Adjenim Boateng, set aside the writ of summons after concluding it did not adequately specify the alleged defamatory words attributed to Gyamfi.

The ruling was grounded in the High Court (Civil Procedure) Rules, 2004, known as C.I. 47, which requires such particulars to be clearly stated in the originating process.

Dehyena Chambers expressed concern that Gyamfi had opted to challenge the suit on procedural grounds rather than filing a defence addressing the substance of the allegations.

The legal team pointed out that Gyamfi had previously made public allegations against Afenyo-Markin, claimed to possess supporting evidence, and had openly challenged the Minority Leader to take legal action. In their view, the GoldBod CEO's resort to procedural objections raised questions about his willingness to defend those claims in court.

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Afenyo-Markin's legal team maintained that procedural shortcomings in civil proceedings are not fatal to a case and can be remedied. They pointed to Order 81 of C.I. 47 and Supreme Court authorities on non-compliance with procedural rules to support that position.

The lawyers made clear the ruling would not bring the matter to a close, adding: "We will not be deterred by procedural setbacks. The Mills of Justice grind slowly, but with great surety."

The underlying dispute stems from comments Gyamfi made on Joy News on Saturday, 22 August 2026, during a programme discussing GoldBod and allegations of financial losses connected to the Bank of Ghana's Domestic Gold Purchase Programme. According to the statement of claim, Gyamfi described Afenyo-Markin as an "extortionist" during that broadcast, prompting the Minority Leader to file the GH¢15 million defamation suit in August 2026.

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Source: YEN.com.gh