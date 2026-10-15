Richard Darko, popularly known as Ammonia the Historian, passed away shortly after returning to Ghana from Canada

Popular Ghanaian media broadcaster Sirr Joe broke the sad news on Facebook on Thursday, October 15, 2026

Ammonia the Historian was a well-known sports personality who appeared on Nhyira FM and Angel FM Kumasi

Ghana’s top stories, now easier to find. Discover our new search feature!

Richard Darko, the beloved Ghanaian sports historian and radio personality widely known as Ammonia the Historian, has reportedly passed away, leaving the country's media fraternity in mourning.

Richard Darko 'Ammonia the Historian': Popular Ghanaian Radio Personality Reportedly Passes Away

Source: Facebook

Popular Ghanaian broadcaster Sirr Joe announced the news on Facebook on Thursday, October 15, 2026, sharing a brief but heartfelt tribute to the late personality.

"Oh my God, Richard Darko, popularly known as Ammonia the 'Historian', is gone. Hmmmmm, Man never is," he wrote.

He added that he had previously enquired about Darko's condition after fellow personality Yaro Pogba had reached out to ask whether everything was alright.

Ammonia the Historian's career in Ghanaian radio

Ammonia the Historian built a respected reputation in Ghanaian sports media over the years, working at prominent radio stations, including Nhyira FM and Angel FM Kumasi.

His deep knowledge of football history earned him the distinctive nickname that became synonymous with his on-air persona, and he was a familiar voice to sports fans across the Ashanti Region and beyond.

Reports indicate that Darko had recently returned to Ghana from Canada, with sources suggesting he had come back to focus on his farming interests.

His death came shortly after that return, catching many who had seen him active on various platforms just weeks earlier completely off guard.

The Facebook post announcing the demise of Ammonia the Historian is below:

Reactions to Ammonia the Historian's death

News of his passing drew an outpouring of shock and grief from Ghanaians online.

YEN.com.gh has compiled some reactions from social media users below:

Antoine Ackon Hammond wrote:

"But Snr recently came from Canada to focus on his farms. Too bad."

Dictar Shella said:

"Ah whaaat! What happened? I think I saw him on one platform a few weeks ago."

Obourba Citizen commented:

"Ahhh, how 🥹🥺? May His Soul Rest In Peace."

Don't miss out! Get your daily dose of sports news straight to your phone. Join YEN's Sports News channel on WhatsApp now!

Source: YEN.com.gh