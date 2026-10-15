Richard Darko 'Ammonia the Historian': Popular Ghanaian Radio Personality Reportedly Passes Away
- Richard Darko, popularly known as Ammonia the Historian, passed away shortly after returning to Ghana from Canada
- Popular Ghanaian media broadcaster Sirr Joe broke the sad news on Facebook on Thursday, October 15, 2026
- Ammonia the Historian was a well-known sports personality who appeared on Nhyira FM and Angel FM Kumasi
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Richard Darko, the beloved Ghanaian sports historian and radio personality widely known as Ammonia the Historian, has reportedly passed away, leaving the country's media fraternity in mourning.
Popular Ghanaian broadcaster Sirr Joe announced the news on Facebook on Thursday, October 15, 2026, sharing a brief but heartfelt tribute to the late personality.
"Oh my God, Richard Darko, popularly known as Ammonia the 'Historian', is gone. Hmmmmm, Man never is," he wrote.
He added that he had previously enquired about Darko's condition after fellow personality Yaro Pogba had reached out to ask whether everything was alright.
Ammonia the Historian's career in Ghanaian radio
Ammonia the Historian built a respected reputation in Ghanaian sports media over the years, working at prominent radio stations, including Nhyira FM and Angel FM Kumasi.
His deep knowledge of football history earned him the distinctive nickname that became synonymous with his on-air persona, and he was a familiar voice to sports fans across the Ashanti Region and beyond.
Reports indicate that Darko had recently returned to Ghana from Canada, with sources suggesting he had come back to focus on his farming interests.
His death came shortly after that return, catching many who had seen him active on various platforms just weeks earlier completely off guard.
The Facebook post announcing the demise of Ammonia the Historian is below:
Reactions to Ammonia the Historian's death
News of his passing drew an outpouring of shock and grief from Ghanaians online.
YEN.com.gh has compiled some reactions from social media users below:
Antoine Ackon Hammond wrote:
"But Snr recently came from Canada to focus on his farms. Too bad."
Dictar Shella said:
"Ah whaaat! What happened? I think I saw him on one platform a few weeks ago."
Obourba Citizen commented:
"Ahhh, how 🥹🥺? May His Soul Rest In Peace."
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Source: YEN.com.gh
Kofi Owusu (Entertainment Editor) Kofi Owusu is the Head of the Entertainment Desk at YEN.com.gh. He graduated from the African University College of Communication (AUCC) in 2018 with a bachelor's degree in Communication Studies. He has over 5 years of experience as an entertainment journalist. He joined YEN.com.gh in 2024. He previously worked as a freelance writer for local and foreign outlets. He won the award for Best Entertainment Editor of the Year at YEN.com.gh in 2025. He has participated in several trainings, including Facebook and Google compliance workshops. You can contact him via email: kofi.owusu@yen.com.gh