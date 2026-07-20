Wontumi Media has reacted strongly to Chairman Wontumi’s 20-year prison sentence by launching an online campaign demanding his immediate release

The media organisation described its boss as a “designated scapegoat” and accused the NDC of influencing the situation to satisfy its supporters

Chairman Wontumi’s legal team says it will consult him, study the court proceedings and consider filing an appeal against the judgment

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Supporters of New Patriotic Party (NPP) Ashanti Regional Chairman Bernard Antwi Boasiako, popularly known as Chairman Wontumi, have launched a social media campaign calling for his release following his 20-year prison sentence.

Wontumi Media breaks the silence after Chairman Wontumi's 20-year jail sentence. Image credit: Wontumi TV, Smart Ghana TV

Source: UGC

Shortly after the court delivered its judgment, Wontumi Media and its affiliated social media platforms reacted with a series of emotional posts defending the politician and urging supporters to stand behind him.

Wontumi Media describes Chairman Wontumi as a "designated scapegoat"

One of the campaign posters shared by Wontumi Media featured Chairman Wontumi raising his right index finger with the bold inscription:

"Chairman Wontumi Designated Scapegoat."

The accompanying message read:

"Free Chairman Wontumi, you can't make him your designated scapegoat just to satisfy NDC members."

Another graphic carried the simple but bold message, "Free Chairman Wontumi Now!", as the platform intensified calls for his release.

The posts quickly attracted thousands of reactions, comments and shares from supporters, with many expressing sympathy over the sentence while others urged the legal team to exhaust every legal avenue available.

Check out Wontumi Media's Facebook post below:

While Wontumi Media continues to rally support online, Chairman Wontumi's legal team is expected to announce its official next course of action after completing consultations with their client and reviewing the full judgment.

Kofi Ofosu Nkansah warns over Wontumi's sentence

Earlier, YEN.com.gh reported on Kofi Ofosu Nkansah's public warning to former President John Mahama and his appointees following Chairman Wontumi's 20-year prison sentence for illegal mining offences.

Nkansah's assertion that the conviction is politically motivated raises critical questions about the use of legal proceedings in Ghanaian politics.

Source: YEN.com.gh