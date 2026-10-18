UK Army Announces Salaries for 6 Open Roles Foreigners Can Join Without a Degree

The British Army published pay details for six operational roles open to foreign nationals who do not hold a university degree

The listed positions span combat, technical, and logistical functions, with selection based on physical readiness and practical skills

Recruits entering the roles receive a starting salary that increases progressively as they complete training phases and advance through the ranks

The British Army has released detailed salary information for six active recruitment roles that qualified foreign nationals can apply for without holding a university degree.

The published listings cover a range of functions within the military, including artillery surveillance observer, artillery command systems operator, household cavalry soldier, infantry guardsman, driver communications specialist, and military chef.

UK Army announces the salaries for 6 open roles that foreigners can apply to join without a degree. Photo credit: Ian Forsyth/Getty Images.

Source: Getty Images

Rather than academic credentials, these roles prioritise physical fitness, practical ability, and foundational competencies.

UK Army roles open to foreign applicants

The recruitment drive signals a continued effort by the British military to attract talent from outside the United Kingdom, with structured pathways available to international candidates who meet the eligibility criteria.

Applicants are not required to present higher education qualifications, making the roles accessible to a broader pool of candidates from civilian backgrounds.

According to the British Army's official recruitment framework, personnel begin on a baseline training salary, which rises steadily as they complete each phase of their military training.

The pay structure is designed to reward progress, meaning recruits see their earnings increase as they move through the system and take on greater responsibilities.

Beyond financial compensation, service members gain recognised vocational qualifications throughout their time in the Army, providing long-term career value both within and outside military service.

The combination of a structured salary, skills development, and formal qualifications positions these roles as viable career options for individuals seeking alternatives to traditional degree-based employment paths.

UK Army lists age and fitness rules

In a related development, YEN.com.gh reported that the British Army had published official entry requirements for infantry soldier roles, including rules for eligible foreign applicants.

Prospective recruits were required to fall within a specific age window and pass a series of demanding physical fitness tests.

The Army estimated that the full application process, from initial sign-up to basic training, took between three and six months.

Don't miss out! Get your daily dose of sports news straight to your phone. Join YEN's Sports News channel on WhatsApp now!

Source: YEN.com.gh