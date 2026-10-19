The United Kingdom announced two specific groups of former military personnel now eligible to apply for settlement in the country

The policy outlines distinct criteria for overseas and Commonwealth veterans who served in the British armed forces

Applicants must meet certain service and residency conditions before submitting a settlement claim to UK authorities

The United Kingdom has identified two categories of former military personnel who are eligible to apply for settlement, offering a defined pathway for veterans who served in the British armed forces.

The policy targets overseas and Commonwealth nationals who completed service with the UK military, laying out the specific requirements each group must satisfy before lodging a settlement application.

UK names 2 groups of ex-military personnel who can apply for settlement. Photo credit: Blomberg & Ian Forsyth/Getty Images.

Source: Getty Images

Who qualifies for settlement?

The first group covers foreign and Commonwealth nationals who have been discharged from the British armed forces.

To be eligible, applicants in this category must have served a minimum period and obtained an honourable discharge.

They are required to apply for settlement within a set window following the end of their service, provided they have not been absent from the United Kingdom for more than a specified number of days during the relevant period.

The second group comprises the partners and children of eligible veterans.

These dependants may apply for settlement alongside the primary applicant or separately, as long as the relationship and cohabitation requirements established by UK immigration rules are satisfied.

Conditions and application process

Applicants are expected to demonstrate that their service record meets the standards set by the Ministry of Defence and that they have not fallen foul of any serious criminal convictions.

Those with significant criminal records may find their applications refused regardless of their length of service.

The UK government has consistently maintained that those who served the country in uniform deserve a clear and accessible route to remain in Britain.

Settlement, once granted, gives veterans and their families the right to live and work in the United Kingdom without restriction, and they may eventually become eligible to apply for British citizenship after fulfilling the required residency period.

Veterans who fall outside these two groups or who did not receive an honourable discharge are advised to seek independent immigration advice before applying, as their circumstances may require a different approach under current UK immigration rules.

UK Army lists age and fitness rules

In a related development, YEN.com.gh reported that the British Army had published official entry requirements for infantry soldier roles, including rules for eligible foreign applicants.

Prospective recruits were required to fall within a specific age window and pass a series of demanding physical fitness tests.

The Army estimated that the full application process, from initial sign-up to basic training, took between three and six months.

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Source: YEN.com.gh