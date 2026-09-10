The British Army outlines two entry routes for prospective soldiers and officers, including full-time and reserve options

Applicants must meet basic requirements covering age, nationality, health and fitness before submitting an online application

A recruiter or Candidate Support Manager guides successful applicants through each stage of the recruitment process

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Ghanaians and other foreign nationals looking to serve in the British Army now have a clearer picture of how to begin the process, after the UK military laid out its entry pathways and requirements.

Britain explains how Nigerians and other foreigners can join the UK military and the requirements. Photo: Getty Images

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The Army considers several factors when assessing prospective recruits, including age, nationality, health and fitness, as well as educational background and qualifications.

Before applying, candidates are advised to determine which entry route suits them best: joining as a soldier or commissioning as an officer.

For those uncertain, the Army provides an online entry options tool to help identify the most appropriate path.

UK Army: Full-time and reserve service options

Prospective recruits have the flexibility to serve either as full-time Regular Army members or as Army Reservists on a part-time basis.

Reservists serve alongside full-time soldiers and are given opportunities to contribute specialist skills they may already possess in civilian life, making the Reserve route particularly appealing to professionals in technical or medical fields.

Once a candidate has settled on a service type and preferred role, the next step is submitting an online application.

The Army's Role Finder tool allows applicants to browse the wide range of available positions and identify roles that align with their interests, skills and qualifications.

What happens after UK Army application

After an application is submitted, candidates are paired with a recruiter or Candidate Support Manager who walks them through the remaining stages of the recruitment process. This includes further assessments related to health, fitness and suitability for the chosen role.

The British Army has stated that its strength derives from its people, and it aims to build an inclusive environment where recruits can develop their abilities, maintain their wellbeing and take advantage of available opportunities.

For Ghanaians and other eligible foreign nationals considering this path, the recommended starting point is confirming that they meet the basic entry criteria, exploring suitable roles, and then submitting an online application to begin the formal recruitment process.

New Zealand opens Army to non-citizens

Earlier, YEN.com.gh also highlighted how Ghanaians and other non-citizens could join the New Zealand Defence Force. The eligibility rules included permanent residents and holders of New Zealand Residence class visas with indefinite stay.

The opportunity could open a new path for migrants seeking to build a lasting future in New Zealand, although successful applicants must meet medical, physical and criminal-record requirements.

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Source: YEN.com.gh