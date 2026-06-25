Severe weekend floods in Ghana’s Central Region have led to the identification of 155 unsafe buildings marked for demolition

The disaster has claimed 18 lives and displaced 377 residents, prompting urgent interventions by authorities

Emergency demolitions and drainage improvement plans are underway as officials move to prevent further loss of life during the rainy season

A total of 155 unstable buildings across Ghana’s Central Region have been earmarked for demolition following severe weekend floods that caused 18 fatalities and left 377 people displaced.

The Cape Coast Metropolis is the worst-affected area, accounting for 50 of the condemned properties.

155 unsafe buildings marked for demolition in the Central Region. Photo credit: Graphiconline.

Source: UGC

According to Emmanuel Kwesi Dawood Mensah, the Central Regional Director of the National Disaster Management Organisation (NADMO), 27 hazardous structures have already been pulled down to safeguard lives as the rainy season intensifies.

According to a report by Graphiconline, the torrential downpours triggered mudslides, landslides, and the complete collapse of about 60 older mud-and-brick buildings, forcing families to seek emergency shelter in local churches and with relatives.

To prevent further tragedy, Cape Coast authorities have launched emergency night-time demolitions to clear structurally compromised properties, alongside plans to construct robust drainage networks and remove buildings illegally erected on waterways.

While the enforcement has highlighted long-standing tensions with residents, local safety officials are urging full community cooperation to prevent further casualties.

“We are fully prepared in terms of early warning systems, rescue operations, evacuations and other emergency interventions to minimise future risks,” Mensah stated.

GMet warns of thunderstorms

YEN.com.gh earlier reported that the Ghana Meteorological Agency had forecast thunderstorms and rainfall in parts of the country later today, June 25.

Morning conditions are expected to be cloudy with mist and fog affecting the coastal, forest and mountainous areas.

Sunny weather would dominate later in the day, but inland and areas slightly north of the coast may see rain in the evening.

Source: YEN.com.gh