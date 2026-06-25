Ghana Floods: 155 Unsafe Buildings Marked for Demolition in Central Region
- Severe weekend floods in Ghana’s Central Region have led to the identification of 155 unsafe buildings marked for demolition
- The disaster has claimed 18 lives and displaced 377 residents, prompting urgent interventions by authorities
- Emergency demolitions and drainage improvement plans are underway as officials move to prevent further loss of life during the rainy season
A total of 155 unstable buildings across Ghana’s Central Region have been earmarked for demolition following severe weekend floods that caused 18 fatalities and left 377 people displaced.
The Cape Coast Metropolis is the worst-affected area, accounting for 50 of the condemned properties.
According to Emmanuel Kwesi Dawood Mensah, the Central Regional Director of the National Disaster Management Organisation (NADMO), 27 hazardous structures have already been pulled down to safeguard lives as the rainy season intensifies.
According to a report by Graphiconline, the torrential downpours triggered mudslides, landslides, and the complete collapse of about 60 older mud-and-brick buildings, forcing families to seek emergency shelter in local churches and with relatives.
To prevent further tragedy, Cape Coast authorities have launched emergency night-time demolitions to clear structurally compromised properties, alongside plans to construct robust drainage networks and remove buildings illegally erected on waterways.
While the enforcement has highlighted long-standing tensions with residents, local safety officials are urging full community cooperation to prevent further casualties.
“We are fully prepared in terms of early warning systems, rescue operations, evacuations and other emergency interventions to minimise future risks,” Mensah stated.
GMet warns of thunderstorms
YEN.com.gh earlier reported that the Ghana Meteorological Agency had forecast thunderstorms and rainfall in parts of the country later today, June 25.
Morning conditions are expected to be cloudy with mist and fog affecting the coastal, forest and mountainous areas.
Sunny weather would dominate later in the day, but inland and areas slightly north of the coast may see rain in the evening.
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Source: YEN.com.gh
Salifu Bagulube Moro (Human-Interest Editor) Salifu Bagulube Moro is a Current Affairs Editor at YEN.com.gh. He has over five years of experience in journalism. He graduated from the Ghana Institute of Journalism in 2018, where he obtained a Bachelor’s Degree in Communication Studies with a specialization in Journalism. Salifu previously worked with Opera News as a Content Management Systems (CMS) Editor. He also worked as an Online Reporter for the Ghanatalksbusiness.com news portal, as well as with the Graphic Communications Group Limited as a National Service Person. Salifu joined YEN.com.gh in 2024. Email: salifu.moro@yen.com.gh.