Emmanuel Coffie, a 45-year-old Church of Pentecost elder, died after a motorbike collided with a tricycle in Assin Kokompe on Saturday, November 21, 2026

A 13-year-old boy riding the tricycle had picked up three passengers before the crash, leaving four people injured

Police impounded both vehicles as investigations continue, with one victim referred to Komfo Anokye Teaching Hospital in Kumasi

Emmanuel Coffie, a 45-year-old elder of the Church of Pentecost from Assin Ningo, died on Saturday, November 21, 2026, following a collision between his motorbike and a tricycle along the Assin Nyankomase–Assin Gangan road in the Assin North District of the Central Region.

Tragedy strikes the Church of Pentecost as a popular elder, Emmanuel Coffie, is reported dead. Image credit: thecophq/FB, AFP/Stringer/iStock

Source: UGC

Coffie was reportedly making his way home from church when the accident took place that evening. He was riding a Royal motorbike registered M-CR-773-25 when it collided with a tricycle bearing registration number M-CR-7198-26.

A 13-Year-Old at the wheel

The tricycle was being operated by a 13-year-old boy who had been dispatched by his father to purchase fuel.

While returning, the boy gave a lift to three additional passengers before the fatal crash occurred.

The Assin Praso Police received a distress call at approximately 7:20 p.m. and deployed officers to the scene.

When they arrived, Coffie was transported to St. Francis Xavier Hospital, where doctors pronounced him dead upon arrival.

His [Expletive] was subsequently deposited at the hospital mortuary for preservation and autopsy.

Four injured, one referred to Kumasi

The four occupants of the tricycle all sustained injuries in the collision. Police identified three of them at the hospital as Richmond Baah, aged 13; Frederick Nkrumah, aged 12; and Richmond Tetteh, aged 32.

All three were admitted to the Emergency Ward at St. Francis Xavier Hospital for treatment.

A fourth victim, whose age falls between 12 and 13, was reportedly referred to the Komfo Anokye Teaching Hospital in Kumasi for more specialised medical attention.

Both the motorbike, which suffered extensive damage, and the tricycle have been impounded at the police station.

The Driver and Vehicle Licensing Authority (DVLA) is expected to carry out a technical inspection of the vehicles as part of the ongoing investigation into the circumstances of the crash.

Church of Pentecost Canada pastor dies

Earlier, YEN.com.gh reported on Pastor Joseph Acheampong, the Church of Pentecost Canada’s Southern Ontario Area Head, who died at 62 on October 18, 2026. Church leaders urged members to support his wife, Mrs Ama Acheampong, and their four children.

Acheampong served the church in several roles since 1995 and was remembered by mourners as a devoted pastor and mentor.

Tributes included a personal message recalling the reassuring laughter that church members said they would miss.

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Source: YEN.com.gh