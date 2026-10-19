New Zealand names 2 skilled residence pathways for foreign workers

Immigration New Zealand announced updates to its Work to Residence visa, introducing two skilled residence pathways for foreign workers

The Trades and Technician pathway requires a Level 4 or higher qualification recognised on the New Zealand Qualifications and Credentials Framework

New Zealand-issued and overseas qualifications are assessed under different rules, with separate credit and accreditation requirements for each

Immigration New Zealand (INZ) has announced updates to its Work to Residence visa programme, outlining two skilled residence pathways that foreign workers can use to qualify for permanent residence in New Zealand.

The changes form part of a broader revision to the country's skilled migration framework, which INZ says is designed to make qualification benchmarks and assessment processes more transparent for applicants arriving from both within New Zealand and abroad.

New Zealand updates its Work to Residence visa with two skilled pathways, setting clear qualification rules for tradespeople and technicians seeking residence. Image credit: Oscar Wong/Getty Images

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Trades and technician pathway requirements

One of the two new routes, the Trades and Technician pathway, requires applicants to hold a qualification at Level 4 or above that is recognised on the New Zealand Qualifications and Credentials Framework (NZQCF).

The rules differ depending on where the qualification was obtained. For applicants holding New Zealand-issued qualifications, a minimum of 120 credits is required, and INZ conducts the assessment directly. Importantly, the 120 credits do not need to come from a single certificate.

Applicants may combine credits from more than one qualification, provided a lower-level certificate served as a prerequisite for the higher one. Under this arrangement, a Level 4 certificate with at least 40 credits at that level, combined with a Level 3 certificate of 80 credits taken as a prerequisite, would collectively satisfy the threshold.

Applicants with overseas qualifications face a different set of conditions. Rather than meeting the 120-credit requirement, they must obtain an International Qualifications Assessment (IQA) confirming that their qualification sits at Level 4 or higher on the NZQCF. They must also demonstrate at least 40 credits completed at Level 4, but the overall 120-credit count does not apply to their applications.

Skilled migrant category also revised

The Trades and Technician pathway sits alongside a separate revision to the Skilled Migrant Category resident visa, which INZ updated as part of the same policy announcement. Together, the two routes represent New Zealand's refreshed approach to drawing qualified workers into roles where demand for skills is high.

INZ said the updates are intended to streamline how skilled migrants progress to residence, with clearer criteria aimed at removing ambiguity for prospective applicants navigating the system from outside the country.

New Zealand flags visa fraud concerns involving 5 countries

Earlier, YEN.com.gh reported that New Zealand refused 34 per cent of full-fee international student visa applications between July and September 2026.

According to Immigration New Zealand (INZ), five countries where fraudulent supporting documents and misleading financial information have appeared in student visa applications are Nigeria, India, Bangladesh, Nepal and China.

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Source: YEN.com.gh